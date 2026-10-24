The RAF brass was relieved no further issues happened between Dillon Danis (left) and Arman Tsarukyan (right)

Arman Tsarukyan and Dillon Danis had their heated wrestling match at RAF 14, and the promotion's bosses breathed a sigh of relief that it ended in respect.

The wrestling match between Arman Tsarukyan and Dillon Danis took place at RAF 14. To the delight of RAF bosses, there was no post-match brawl, despite some tense moments, and both men seemed to actually bury the hatchet afterward.

RAF brass react to Arman Tsarukyan and Dillon Danis handshake

At RAF 14, Arman Tsarukyan and Dillon Danis faced each other in a wrestling match for the inaugural RAF Middleweight Crossover title. Tsarukyan won the bout via dominant 10-0 technicall fall, but there were fears that a brawl would break out given the tension between both men. There was even a moment when Tsarukyan stepped on Danis in a deliberate move. However, cooler heads prevailed and the two ultimately shook hands after their match, to the shock of everyone involved, including RAF co-founders Eric Bischoff and Chad Bronstein.

At the RAF 14 post-fight press conference, both Bischoff and Bronstein revealed their relief over how quickly the animosity between Tsarukyan and Danis vanished, with Bischoff saying the following: