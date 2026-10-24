RAF brass relieved over Arman Tsarukyan and Dillon Danis handshake
Arman Tsarukyan and Dillon Danis had their heated wrestling match at RAF 14, and the promotion's bosses breathed a sigh of relief that it ended in respect.
The wrestling match between Arman Tsarukyan and Dillon Danis took place at RAF 14. To the delight of RAF bosses, there was no post-match brawl, despite some tense moments, and both men seemed to actually bury the hatchet afterward.
RAF brass react to Arman Tsarukyan and Dillon Danis handshake
At RAF 14, Arman Tsarukyan and Dillon Danis faced each other in a wrestling match for the inaugural RAF Middleweight Crossover title. Tsarukyan won the bout via dominant 10-0 technicall fall, but there were fears that a brawl would break out given the tension between both men. There was even a moment when Tsarukyan stepped on Danis in a deliberate move. However, cooler heads prevailed and the two ultimately shook hands after their match, to the shock of everyone involved, including RAF co-founders Eric Bischoff and Chad Bronstein.
At the RAF 14 post-fight press conference, both Bischoff and Bronstein revealed their relief over how quickly the animosity between Tsarukyan and Danis vanished, with Bischoff saying the following:
"No doubt. I was pretty happy to see it end the way it ended. I have to tell you the truth."
This was followed by Bronstein's reaction to the handshake between Tsarukyan and Danis:
"Yeah, man. I think we've gotten to know Arman and Chimaev. I feel like RAF's different than other organizations. These guys become family. You're on the week with them. It's different than the UFC, cause they're not fighting. They're not in a cage, fighting. It's wrestling. We all grew up wrestling, so I feel like we know them and we hope for the outcome, but I think you couldn't have asked for a better outcome tonight."
Prior to their RAF 14 encounter, Tsarukyan and Danis were part of a brawl at the pre-fight presser. The catalyst came down to a disrespectful shirt Danis had worn that featured an edited picture of former UFC middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev, accompanied by the text, 'Khamzat is my b*tch.' When asked about his shirt by a media member, Danis proudly showed it off, enraging Tsarukyan, who has come to be good friends with Chimaev. This sparked a brawl involving all three men, but it was quickly broken apart by security, with the animosity later carrying on to social media trash talk.