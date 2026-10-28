Robert Whittaker outlined how the featherweight division consistently underestimates Alexander Volkanovski's enduring power and tactical skill.

Former UFC Middleweight Champion Robert Whittaker, a fellow Australian, made the case on the MMArcade Podcast. "The Great" is relatively small compared to most fighters in his division, and his recent lack of finishes added insult to injury.

However, Robert Whittaker believes the rest of the division makes a huge mistake by looking past Volkanovski, noting that fighters never truly appreciate his skills until they experience them firsthand.

Alexander Volkanovski, 38, defeated the previously undefeated Movsar Evloev in spectacular fashion with a second-round TKO at UFC 333 in Abu Dhabi. The victory marked Volkanovski's first stoppage win since finishing Yair Rodriguez at UFC 290 in July 2023. Before defeating Evloev, a stretch that included knockout losses to Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria led some observers to question how much the veteran champion had left.

However, Whittaker argued that it never meant the champion had lost his power. Reflecting on UFC 333, Whittaker claimed Movsar Evloev respected Volkanovski but deeply underrated the active threat he posed.

"Volk still has hands," Whittaker said. "He's just fought killers. He fought Diego Lopes, who's a huge blockhead, and no one's really been able to knock him out. He still has power."

Whittaker thinks the rest of the weight class makes the same mistake. He added, "I think he did respect Volk as an opponent, but maybe just didn't realize that was actually a threat. I think everyone in that division doesn't realize how good Volk is until he's standing across from them."

The two fights against Diego Lopes show why finishes were so scarce for Alexander Volkanovski. He won the vacant title at UFC 314 in Miami and defended it in their UFC 325 rematch in Sydney, winning both by clear unanimous decisions.

Volkanovski completely dominated both matchups to secure his reign, but he simply could not find a stoppage against a challenger known for being impossibly durable.

Meanwhile, against Movsar Evloev, Volkanovski found the finish he was looking for. After a tough first round, the champion completely took over in the second, shutting down Evloev's wrestling and relentless pressure before securing the TKO victory.

The spectacular stoppage earned Volkanovski a Performance of the Night bonus and marked his ninth UFC featherweight title fight win, moving him past José Aldo for the most in division history.