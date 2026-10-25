Sean O’Malley Can’t Resist Reminding Petr Yan of Their Controversial Loss

Sean O’Malley has taken another shot at Petr Yan by reminding the former UFC champion of their controversial fight, which ended in a decision loss for Yan.

There is a viral clip of Khabib Nurmagomedov watching Sean O'Malley beat Petr Yan by a controversial split decision at UFC 280 in October 2022. After the decision, Nurmagomedov immediately called it a ‘robbery.’ Although O'Malley landed some damaging strikes, Yan secured six takedowns and controlled large portions of the fight. Now Yan is the UFC bantamweight champion. He fought Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 333, and the fight was super close and went the distance before the Russian fighter secured the win. While watching the fight live, ‘Suga’ joked about how he robbed ‘No Mercy’ when they fought.

Sean O'Malley Hilariously Admits He 'Robbed' Petr Yan At UFC 280 While Watching Yan vs. Merab Decision

O'Malley hilariously joked about his controversial win over Yan at UFC 280 while waiting for the decision in Yan's fight against ‘The Machine’ in Abu Dhabi. As both fighters celebrated and greeted Dana White and Hunter Campbell, O'Malley recalled the moment he was awarded a split-decision victory over Yan.

“Both of them think they won the fight. Both of them hop the fence, shake Dana’s hand, Hunter’s hand. Let’s see what happens, fellas. Bro, this is where I robbed Petr, though, remember?” The former bantamweight champion said during his recent video.