Sean O’Malley Can’t Resist Reminding Petr Yan of Their Controversial Loss
Sean O’Malley has taken another shot at Petr Yan by reminding the former UFC champion of their controversial fight, which ended in a decision loss for Yan.
There is a viral clip of Khabib Nurmagomedov watching Sean O'Malley beat Petr Yan by a controversial split decision at UFC 280 in October 2022. After the decision, Nurmagomedov immediately called it a ‘robbery.’ Although O'Malley landed some damaging strikes, Yan secured six takedowns and controlled large portions of the fight. Now Yan is the UFC bantamweight champion. He fought Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 333, and the fight was super close and went the distance before the Russian fighter secured the win. While watching the fight live, ‘Suga’ joked about how he robbed ‘No Mercy’ when they fought.
Sean O'Malley Hilariously Admits He 'Robbed' Petr Yan At UFC 280 While Watching Yan vs. Merab Decision
O'Malley hilariously joked about his controversial win over Yan at UFC 280 while waiting for the decision in Yan's fight against ‘The Machine’ in Abu Dhabi. As both fighters celebrated and greeted Dana White and Hunter Campbell, O'Malley recalled the moment he was awarded a split-decision victory over Yan.
“Both of them think they won the fight. Both of them hop the fence, shake Dana’s hand, Hunter’s hand. Let’s see what happens, fellas. Bro, this is where I robbed Petr, though, remember?” The former bantamweight champion said during his recent video.
Meanwhile, Yan successfully defended his title, and there are a lot of contenders in the division willing to challenge the Russian fighter. O'Malley and Song Yadong are two of the biggest names in talks for the next title fight against Yan. Dana White has also spoken about the future bantamweight title fight.
Dana White Weighs Sean O'Malley vs. Song Yadong For Next Title Shot Against Petr Yan After UFC 333
White says both O'Malley and Yadong are strong contenders for the next bantamweight title shot following Petr Yan's victory at UFC 333. The UFC boss admitted that choosing between the two won't be easy, calling it a good problem for the UFC to have.
“Both are great options, its a great problem to have, to figure out which one of those two will be next…” the 57-year-old said during recent interview.
‘Suga’ has won back-to-back fights, most recently knocking out Aiemann Zahabi at the White House. Meanwhile, the Chinese fighter knocked out Umar Nurmagomedov, which was one of the best wins of his career, as facing Nurmagomedov was tough. Fans will be waiting to see who faces Yan next.