NEW Tainara Lisboa knows UFC Vegas 123 fight could determine her future Drew Zuhosky Edited by

Tainara Lisboa IMAGO/Pximages.

The Brazilian flyweight is looking to bounce back from two consecutive losses after deciding to move down to 125 pounds.

From This Article 1 . Tainara Lisboa Feels the Pressure Ahead of UFC Vegas 123

Tainara Lisboa knows she is facing a crucial moment in her UFC career when she takes on Lucia Szabova at UFC Vegas 123 on Saturday. The Brazilian suffered back-to-back defeats in 2025 and decided to move down from bantamweight in search of a fresh start. Now making her flyweight debut in the promotion, Lisboa is aware that another setback could have serious consequences for her future with the organization. Tainara Lisboa Feels the Pressure Ahead of UFC Vegas 123 After losing to Luana Santos and Melissa Croden, Lisboa is determined to turn things around in her next appearance. The Brazilian acknowledged that she is under pressure but believes the only way forward is to focus on her work and deliver a strong performance on Saturday. "There were two losses, and it was a bad period," Lisboa told Ag Fight. "We don't have time to cry anymore. We have time to work. So that's the mindset now: make it happen. We're with our backs against the wall, and I know this fight is very important for me and for my next chapters in the organization."

The move to flyweight was another important decision in her preparation for the next stage of her career. Lisboa said the process of changing divisions went smoothly and that she has already noticed improvements in her performance during training. "The process was very smooth," Lisboa said. "I think everything has improved. My training partners have told me I'm quite strong and fast, and I feel good too. I think we've found the right division." Tainara Lisboa Expects a Tough Challenge Against Lucia Szabova Lisboa will face an undefeated opponent in Szabova, who enters the UFC with a 12-0 professional record. The Slovakian is a former OKTAGON champion in both the bantamweight and flyweight divisions, becoming the first woman in the promotion's history to achieve that feat. She also brings a well-rounded skill set, with victories by knockout and submission. Ahead of the matchup, Lisboa recognizes the danger posed by Szabova. However, the Brazilian remains determined to make the most of the opportunity. While she knows she will have a difficult task ahead, she also believes she must embrace the challenge rather than overthink it. "She's a very well-rounded opponent, very tough, undefeated, with knockout wins and submissions," Lisboa said. "I know the risks and her strengths. But when you get to the UFC, you can't overthink it. You have to go in there." On Saturday, Lisboa will step inside the Octagon hoping to make a fresh start in the flyweight division. A win over Szabova would give the Brazilian momentum in her new weight class, while another defeat could put her future with the UFC in jeopardy.