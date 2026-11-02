The former welterweight title challenger isn’t buying Islam Makhachev’s claim that his next fight will be his last, suggesting it could be a negotiation tactic.

In a recent interview with Submission Radio, Colby Covington was asked to share his thoughts on Islam Makhachev’s post. In response, Covington said that if Makhachev has doubts about continuing his career, he should walk away rather than return to the Octagon.

His statement has sparked discussion across the MMA community. Now, Colby Covington has shared his thoughts on the matter, and he is as blunt as ever.

A few days ago, welterweight champion Islam Makhachev posted on social media that his next fight would be his last.

“He might not even ever fight again. When you say a comment like that, and you’re half-foot out, half-foot in, you probably should just leave now. You shouldn’t come back to the Octagon,” Covington said.

Furthermore, the former welterweight title challenger suggested that Makhachev’s comments could be a tactic to negotiate a bigger payday for his next fight.

“Honestly, that’s probably a negotiation tactic, I’ll be honest. Maybe that’s what he’s publicly negotiating with the UFC, like, ‘Hey, the next one’s going to be the last, retirement. But if you don’t give me enough money, I’ll just retire early,’” Covington added.

Makhachev is part of Team Khabib, which is known for its discipline and commitment. Given that, his retirement comments may have been discussed within the team, and his next fight could genuinely be his last.

Khabib also hinted at retirement before his final fight and never returned to the Octagon after stepping away, despite reportedly receiving several lucrative offers.

Makhachev Might Retire With a Better Record Than Khabib

Khabib Nurmagomedov retired in 2020 with an undefeated 29-0 record. However, he competed in only one weight class, lightweight, and had just three title defenses to his name.

Meanwhile, Islam Makhachev holds a 29-1 professional record and has won titles in two divisions: lightweight and welterweight. He has four title defenses at 155 pounds and one at 170 pounds.

His next fight will be against the winner of the interim title fight between Carlos Prates and Michael Morales. If Makhachev wins, he will also have more professional victories than Khabib. At that point, he may feel he has nothing left to prove if he decides to retire.