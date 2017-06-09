BFL 50 most memorable moments – #31

BFL 50 takes place on July 8 from the Vancouver Convention Centre in the city’s downtown core. We are just 10-weeks away from the massive all amateur event and that means MMASucka.com has a huge series in store for the British Columbia promotions marquee event.

Each and every weekday for the next 10-weeks, MMASucka will bring you a different article. They won’t be your average fight story. Instead, we will have 50 of the most memorable moments in Battlefield Fight League history. Just so you know, these are in absolutely no particular order.

Check back daily for a new article leading up to BFL 50.

31. Heavyweight aspirations or so he thought…

Micah Brakefield was the BFL amateur middleweight champion. He beat Justin Lansing by knockout just 25-seconds into their BFL 9 title bout and just two months later, Brakefield wanted a larger challenge.

At BFL 11, after heavyweight Adam Santos had his original opponent fall out, the ‘Mitey’ one decided to step up two weight divisions on just 10-days notice. This bout was for the vacant amateur heavyweight title.

Things didn’t go Brakefield’s way in that fight, in fact, Santos finished him in just 22-seconds. However it showed that some fighters will fight anyone and Brakefield is definitely one of those fighters.

Brakefield went on to defend his middleweight gold twice, against Jer Kornelsen and Ryan Allen. He then decided to turned pro.

Santos also defended the heavyweight belt on two occasions, against Kyle Francotti and Jamie Smyth. He then turned pro and has gone 1-1. The heavyweight has not fought since his 2014 loss to Arjan Bhullar.

