BFL 50 most memorable moments – #32

BFL 50 takes place on July 8 from the Vancouver Convention Centre in the city’s downtown core. We are just 10-weeks away from the massive all amateur event and that means MMASucka.com has a huge series in store for the British Columbia promotions marquee event.

Each and every weekday for the next 10-weeks, MMASucka will bring you a different article. They won’t be your average fight story. Instead, we will have 50 of the most memorable moments in Battlefield Fight League history. Just so you know, these are in absolutely no particular order.

Check back daily for a new article leading up to BFL 50.

32. A scary moment for ‘The Rebel’

In 2012, Jared ‘The Rebel’ Revel made his amateur debut. He entered the BFL cage for the first time in November 2012, after going 2-0 in other promotions. He won his first fight against Jer Kornelsen and was granted title shot in his second outing.

At BFL 21, Revel took on Ryan Allen in the co-main event for the amateur middleweight championship. It took three rounds to seal the deal, as Revel punished Allen so much, he was forced to retire prior to the fourth round.

In his next title defense, Kornelsen was granted a rematch and this was when the scary moment occurred. If you were in attendance at BFL 26, then you probably remember this moment. I know I will never forget it.

The fight was upon us. Revel entered the cage the champion, but just seven-seconds later with a crisp uppercut, Kornelsen left with the belt around his waist. It wasn’t the fact that the belt changed hands so quickly that stuck out, it was the fact that Revel was unconscious in the cage for what seemed like an eternity.

Many fans and BFL brass as well wondered if this was the end of Revel’s career. Well guess what? It was actually just the beginning.

He turned pro in his next fight at BFL 33 and has since gone 5-1 as a pro and will be fighting for the middleweight title against BFL welterweight champion Chris ‘Bukwas’ Anderson on June 24 at BFL 49.

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #1

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #2

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #3

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #4

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #5

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #6

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #7

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #8

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #9

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #10

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #11

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #12

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #13

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #14

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #15

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #16

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #17

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #18

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #19

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #20

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #21

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #22

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #23

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #24

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #25

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #26

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #27

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #28

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #29

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #30

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #31