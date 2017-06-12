BFL 50 most memorable moments – #33

BFL 50 takes place on July 8 from the Vancouver Convention Centre in the city’s downtown core. We are just 10-weeks away from the massive all amateur event and that means MMASucka.com has a huge series in store for the British Columbia promotions marquee event.

Each and every weekday for the next 10-weeks, MMASucka will bring you a different article. They won’t be your average fight story. Instead, we will have 50 of the most memorable moments in Battlefield Fight League history. Just so you know, these are in absolutely no particular order.

Check back daily for a new article leading up to BFL 50.

33. A list of the champs

Heavyweight

Amateur

Adam Santos (BFL 11, BFL 16, BFL 27)

Jamie Smyth (BFL 31)

Professional

Arjan Bhullar (BFL 39, BFL 45)

Light Heavyweight

Amateur

Robin Laybourn (BFL 39)

Middleweight

Amateur

Micah Brakefield (BFL 9, 12, 13)

Ryan Allen (BFL 16)

Jared Revel (BFL 21)

Professional

Andrew Buckland (BFL 13)

Leo Xavier (BFL 24)

Ryan Janes (BFL 35, BFL 37)

Welterweight

Amateur

Jacen Brooks (BFL 3)

Leo Xavier (BFL 12, BFL 20)

Stu Deleurme (Interim BFL 14)

David Kennedy (BFL 18)

Kyle Warman (BFL 23)

Jer Kornelsen (BFL 26)

Curtis Harriott (BFL 29, BFL 31)

Saeid Mirzaei (BFL 41)

Chris Anderson (BFL 34, BFL 36)

Jayden Martin (BFL 46)

Professional

Matt Dwyer (BFL 19, BFL 24, BFL 27)

Ash Mashreghi (BFL 36)

Curtis Harriott (BFL 41)

Chris Anderson (BFL 42, BFL 44, BFL 47

Lightweight

Amateur

Levon Kinley (BFL 20)

Alexi Argyriou (BFL 29)

Saeid Mirzaei (BFL 31)

Gwyn Berry (BFL 48)

Featherweight

Amateur

Gary Mangat (BFL 5)

Jeremy Kennedy (BFL 9, 14)

Andre Da Silva (BFL 20, 25)

Hanz Pangilinan (BFL 22)

Oren Hanscomb (BFL 26)

Dane Newell (BFL 30)

Gagan Gill (BFL 36)

Taylor Christopher (BFL 45, BFL 47)

Professional

Graham Spencer (BFL 13)

Jeremy Kennedy (BFL 34)

Bantamweight

Amateur

Craig Maclean (BFL 26)

Nick Ghaeni (BFL 32, BFL 33)

Cole Smith (BFL 35)

Christian Tremayne (BFL 36)

Kevin Kellerman (BFL 38)

Ali Wasuk (BFL 41)

Tylor Nicholson (BFL 45)

Professional

Jamie Siraj (BFL 44)

Cole Smith (BFL 46)

Womens

Amateur

Shawna Ram (BFL 47)

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #1

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #2

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #3

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #4

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #5

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #6

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #7

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #8

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #9

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #10

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #11

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #12

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #13

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #14

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #15

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #16

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #17

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #18

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #19

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #20

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #21

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #22

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #23

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #24

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #25

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #26

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #27

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #28

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #29

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #30

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #31

BFL 50 most memorable moments – #32