BFL 50 most memorable moments – #34

BFL 50 takes place on July 8 from the Vancouver Convention Centre in the city’s downtown core. We are just 10-weeks away from the massive all amateur event and that means MMASucka.com has a huge series in store for the British Columbia promotions marquee event.

Each and every weekday for the next 10-weeks, MMASucka will bring you a different article. They won’t be your average fight story. Instead, we will have 50 of the most memorable moments in Battlefield Fight League history. Just so you know, these are in absolutely no particular order.

Check back daily for a new article leading up to BFL 50.

34. Most fights in BFL

He didn’t step inside the Battlefield Fight League cage for the first time until BFL 12, but over the course of the next 35 events, Curtis Harriott fought for the promotion an amazing 15 times.

BFL 12, 14, 15, 20, 23, 25, 29, 31, 37, 39, 41, 42, 44, 46, 47

In his first outing, the West Vancouver Martial Arts product took on Jordan Howes and he made it look easy. He was able to lock in a rear-naked choke and finish the fight just 53-seconds into the very first round.

At BFL 25, Harriott took on Bryce Gougeon for the amateur welterweight championship. He earned a unanimous decision to earn the title. He went on to defend the strap once before turning pro.

The former amateur champ made his pro debut at BFL 37, where he tapped out Ryan Ballingall in the first round. He went on to win his next fight against Dejan Kajic at BFL 39 to earn him a shot at Ash Mashreghi’s BFL welterweight championship.

Harriott slammed his way to victory and the welterweight gold at BFL 41, as he was able to finish Mashreghi in the first round due to injury.

The champ took on former foe Chris Anderson at BFL 42 and was unable to secure the victory. ‘Bukwas’ finished Harriott in the second round. At BFL 44 Harriott was granted a rematch and Anderson once again earned the victory.

After winning his first three professional bouts, Harriott is now 4-3 overall. He went 7-1 as an amateur. He is 11-4 as a BFL fighter.

