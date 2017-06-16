BFL 50 most memorable moments – #37

BFL 50 takes place on July 8 from the Vancouver Convention Centre in the city’s downtown core. We are just 10-weeks away from the massive all amateur event and that means MMASucka.com has a huge series in store for the British Columbia promotions marquee event.

Each and every weekday for the next 10-weeks, MMASucka will bring you a different article. They won’t be your average fight story. Instead, we will have 50 of the most memorable moments in Battlefield Fight League history. Just so you know, these are in absolutely no particular order.

Check back daily for a new article leading up to BFL 50.

37. $10,000

In yesterday’s moment, BFL commentator Darcy McBride mentioned his fighter management company, Echelon FM. One of his products, was none other than man of the memories, Micah Brakefield. We featured Brakefield a few days ago, but this one couldn’t be passed up. Nor will a couple in the top 10, more than likely.

In mid 2012, Brakefield was prepping to go pro. He had racked up a number of wins as an amateur and defended his middleweight championship on more than one occasion. Going pro is something that takes time to think about, but for the man known as ‘Mitey’ there was some incentive.

BFL President Jay Golshani gave Brakefield a shot at $10,000. That wasn’t his purse, or win bonus, that was cold hard cash. The proposal was as follows: Brakefield has to win the BFL pro middleweight title in his third bout.

At BFL 19, he stepped inside the cage against Stefan Fristche and was able to finish him in the second round. One down, two to go.

In his second outing, at BFL 21, just three months later, Brakefield took on Darwin Douglas. It was like a man inside the cage with a boy in this fight. The former amateur champion was a heavy favorite going into the bout, but after the bell sounded it looked much different. Douglas was landing some serious shots on Brakefield and in the second round dropped him with what looked like a fight ending punch. I remember watching this fight and thinking to myself, HOLY CRAP, it’s over. And somehow it wasn’t. This will for sure be a memory, with hopefully a video to go along with it in the top 10, but for your sake, here’s what happened. Brakefield is flattened on his back and it looks like that $10,000 is out the window. Somehow, he unconsciously throws his legs up and catches Douglas with a deep submission and forces him to tap. Another HOLY CRAP moment.

So, Brakefield is now 2-0 as a pro and will be granted a title shot in his third fight. The $10,000 is still within arms reach.

At BFL 24, two former champions would meet. Brakefield and Leo Xavier. The middleweight title was vacant at the time, so what better fight to have then two former amateur champions? Brakefield didn’t get to show off his unique style of fighting however in this match and was finished just 31-seconds into the very first round.

Despite not winning the $10,000, Brakefield proved to everyone out there that he has a no quit attitude. The now 28-year-old has amassed a 6-7 record and has not turned down a fight. He will take on anyone, anywhere, anytime. He truly is, ‘Mitey.’

