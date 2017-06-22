BFL 50 most memorable moments – #42

BFL 50 takes place on July 8 from the Vancouver Convention Centre in the city’s downtown core. We are just 10-weeks away from the massive all amateur event and that means MMASucka.com has a huge series in store for the British Columbia promotions marquee event.

Each and every weekday for the next 10-weeks, MMASucka will bring you a different article. They won’t be your average fight story. Instead, we will have 50 of the most memorable moments in Battlefield Fight League history. Just so you know, these are in absolutely no particular order.

Check back daily for a new article leading up to BFL 50.

42. Featherweight showdown

BFL 45 featured one of the best showdowns in Battlefield Fight League history. Taylor Christopher and Josh Kwiatkowski squared off to determine the interim champion of that division.

Rather than me writing down word for word what happened, check out the full fight below. Enjoy.

