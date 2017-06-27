BFL 50 most memorable moments – #45

BFL 50 takes place on July 8 from the Vancouver Convention Centre in the city’s downtown core. We are just 10-weeks away from the massive all amateur event and that means MMASucka.com has a huge series in store for the British Columbia promotions marquee event.

Each and every weekday for the next 10-weeks, MMASucka will bring you a different article. They won’t be your average fight story. Instead, we will have 50 of the most memorable moments in Battlefield Fight League history. Just so you know, these are in absolutely no particular order.

Check back daily for a new article leading up to BFL 50.

45. From the desk to the cage

In 2011, former MMASucka.com writer, Trevor Dueck had a light bulb moment. One that was crazy to many. He wanted to step inside the cage.

To put things into perspective a little. Trevor had zero fighting experience and was basically a guinea pig in a very tricky experiment.

Dueck trained under the tutelage of Don Whitefield at West Coast MMA for a number of months in preparation for the unthinkable — an amateur MMA fight.

The project was documented by Shelley Morten and Steve Pojitski at VanWest Films and titled Fighting Average (watch below.) Dueck eventually stepped inside the Battlefield Fight League cage at BFL 6.

He made the nerve wrecking walk to the cage at the Edgewater Casino in Vancouver, British Columbia and took on Tony Hnuyeh. While things didn’t necessarily go his way that night, as he was finished with a deep guillotine, Dueck learned a lot about himself throughout the entire process.

“Overall I was happy with the project,” Dueck explained. “I got to experience something that many wouldn’t dare dream of. It taught me a lot about myself and showed me that it takes a certain type of athlete to compete in this sport. Fighting Average allowed me to look inside of myself and learn something new and I hope when you watch this you’ll learn a little bit about me as well.”

