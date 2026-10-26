NEW Adin Ross Makes Bold Prediction About Michael Morales vs. Carlos Prates and Islam Makhachev’s Future

Michael Morales and Carlos Prates (Image Credits: Imago)

Adin Ross has made bold predictions about Michael Morales’ upcoming fight against Carlos Prates while also claiming that Islam Makhachev could retire after one more bout.

Fans are seeing real tension between Michael Morales and Carlos Prates. Morales fired back at Prates after the Brazilian called him a coward, questioning why ‘The Nightmare’ took ten months to agree to the fight. Morales also told him to quit smoking, warning that he will need his cardio when they meet. The two are set to fight for the interim UFC welterweight title at UFC 336 on January 30 after Islam Makhachev became unavailable. Dana White said the division couldn't keep waiting for Makhachev, which led the UFC to book the interim title fight. Once the fight was announced, Kick streamer Adin Ross shared a big take on it. Adin Ross Predicts Michael Morales Will Beat Carlos Prates Ross predicts the Ecuadorian fighter will defeat Prates to win the interim UFC welterweight title. He also believes Islam Makhachev could retire after just one more fight, questioning what the champion still has left to prove. “What more does Islam have to prove? I think Morales is gonna win... and then I think Islam retires. He’s not ducking Prates. He knows he has to,” during his recent Kick stream, the 26-year-old said.

The kick streamer defended the Dagestani fighter against accusations of ducking the Brazilian fighter, insisting the champion isn't avoiding him and understands what he needs to do next. Meanwhile, Makhachev's coach has also weighed in on who deserves the title shot. Islam Makhachev's Coach Javier Mendez Denies Carlos Prates Fight Was Ever Agreed Makhachev's coach Javier Mendez says a fight against Carlos Prates was never agreed upon by their team. He explained that the Brazilian fighter’s camp was the one talking about the matchup, while Makhachev's side never confirmed anything. “It’s his camp that was doing, ‘We’re fighting Islam,’ not our camp. All I’ve ever said is the most deserving is Prates. I’ve never said we’re fighting Prates next. I said whatever the UFC puts in, and that could be somebody else. There was never, ever a match set on our end,” Makhachev's coach said in a recent interview on Submission Radio. Mendez believes the Brazilian deserves the next title shot but made it clear that Makhachev will fight whoever the UFC chooses. It now looks like the winner of Prates vs. Morales will face the welterweight champion next, and that is definitely going to create a lot of buzz in the division.