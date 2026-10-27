Alexander Volkanovski extended his historic record by stopping Movsar Evloev at UFC 333, fulfilling a hilarious anniversary gift request from his wife.

But the fight took place during his anniversary week. It could have caused issues, but Volkanovski kept fans laughing by sharing his unique gift strategy. Having no time to buy a traditional wedding anniversary gift during fight week, he delivered the exact present his wife requested: a quick finish.

The dominant victory advanced the 38-year-old Australian to a 29-4 overall record and secured his ninth UFC featherweight title-fight win. This milestone officially extends Volkanovski's historic lead over Jose Aldo , who sits in second place with eight promotional title victories in the division.

Alexander Volkanovski Gives Wife Quick Finish as Anniversary Present

Volkanovski said his wedding anniversary fell on Wednesday of fight week, which left no time to shop for a gift. His plan was to finish Evloev fast so his wife Emma Volkanovski would spend less time stressing cageside, and she suggested the finish could serve as the present.

"I didn't really have a gift while I was, you know, fight week, so I said I'll try and make it quick and that could be the present," Volkanovski said. "Well, she actually said, she goes, make it quick and that could be the present. And, yeah, we got out of there nice and early, and she didn't have to stress too much cageside."

He added that the early night worked for the crowd too. "I feel like everyone's always at the end of their seat for a lot of my fights, so it's good to do a quick one for everyone, not just the wife."

The couple shares a deep history, having been high school sweethearts since they started dating in March 2005. They later married in October 2012, building a foundation that has supported the champion's entire professional career. Today, the 38-year-old proudly embraces his role as a "girl dad" to their four daughters: Ariana, Airlie, Reign, and their youngest, Riah.

With his family celebrating cageside and his historic division legacy secure, Volkanovski is already looking toward new horizons. Rather than resting on his laurels at featherweight, the champion is actively suggesting a cross-division superfight against former interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje to cement his status across multiple weight classes.