Losene Keita shares his first message after Aaron Pico’s first-round TKO at UFC 333, congratulating his opponent and promising to return stronger.

As the bell rang, Pico immediately shot for a takedown and got it, shutting down Keita’s game. However, ‘Black Panther’ managed to get back to his feet quickly.

The former Oktagon champion has now broken his silence on the defeat. He has promised to learn from the loss and also congratulated Pico.

Losene Keita stepped up for the opportunity and replaced Arnold Allen, who pulled out of UFC 333, leaving Aaron Pico without an opponent. However, it didn’t work out well for Keita, as he suffered a devastating loss to Pico this past Saturday at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

With four minutes still remaining in the first round, the American landed a brutal straight right hand that wobbled the former Oktagon champion and sent him down to the canvas. Pico followed up and continued landing barrages of strikes, which led the referee to step in and stop the fight at 1:14 of the round.

The defeat marked Keita’s second loss in three fights in the UFC. Now, ‘Black Panther’ has acknowledged his mistakes and congratulated Pico on the victory. Rather than making excuses for the defeat, the Belgian fighter expressed his determination to return to training and learn from the experience.

"No grand speeches. I know where I screwed up and I'm going to learn from it, back to the grind. Thanks for the support and congrats to Pico!," Keita wrote.

Check out Losene Keita’s X post below:

What’s next for Aaron Pico and Losene Keita?

At UFC 333, Pico delivered a statement that he is among the best featherweights by showcasing his explosive striking and finishing ability. He extended his win streak to two. For his next challenge, he has expressed a desire to run it back against Lerone Murphy, who knocked him out in his UFC debut.

For Keita, the focus now shifts to returning to training, learning from the defeat, and working toward a stronger performance in his next outing.