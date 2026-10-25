Alexander Volkanovski Had a Chest Infection Before UFC 333, but Refused to Back Down

Alexander Volkanovski battled a chest infection ahead of UFC 333 but refused to pull out of the fight, showing his determination to compete despite not being at 100%.

The first round between Alexander Volkanovski and Movsar Evloev was super close, and everyone was predicting that the fight would go the distance. In the second round, however, Volkanovski changed levels and landed a few clean shots. The featherweight champion dropped Evloev once in the second round and later finished the fight on the ground. After the fight, the 38-year-old revealed he had been battling an illness heading into the bout against the undefeated Russian fighter.

Alexander Volkanovski's Coach Reveals He Was Battling Possible Chest Infection for Days Before Movsar Evloev Fight

Volkanovski's coach Joe Lopez revealed that the UFC featherweight champion had been dealing with illness symptoms for several days before his fight against Movsar Evloev. Lopez said Volkanovski appeared to have some kind of chest infection.

“If you spoke to him, he had some sort of chest infection or something. You could hear it in his voice. But there’s no stopping Volk,” Volkanovski’s coach said during his recent interview with Submissions radio.