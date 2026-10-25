Alexander Volkanovski Had a Chest Infection Before UFC 333, but Refused to Back Down
Alexander Volkanovski battled a chest infection ahead of UFC 333 but refused to pull out of the fight, showing his determination to compete despite not being at 100%.
The first round between Alexander Volkanovski and Movsar Evloev was super close, and everyone was predicting that the fight would go the distance. In the second round, however, Volkanovski changed levels and landed a few clean shots. The featherweight champion dropped Evloev once in the second round and later finished the fight on the ground. After the fight, the 38-year-old revealed he had been battling an illness heading into the bout against the undefeated Russian fighter.
Alexander Volkanovski's Coach Reveals He Was Battling Possible Chest Infection for Days Before Movsar Evloev Fight
Volkanovski's coach Joe Lopez revealed that the UFC featherweight champion had been dealing with illness symptoms for several days before his fight against Movsar Evloev. Lopez said Volkanovski appeared to have some kind of chest infection.
“If you spoke to him, he had some sort of chest infection or something. You could hear it in his voice. But there’s no stopping Volk,” Volkanovski’s coach said during his recent interview with Submissions radio.
However, he added that Volkanovski was determined to fight regardless of how he felt. The featherweight champion himself said he started feeling sick before the fight but viewed it as another challenge to overcome rather than an excuse. Dana White also praised him for his performance.
Dana White Calls Alexander Volkanovski 'Built Different' After Dominant Win Over Undefeated Movsar Evloev
White praised Alexander Volkanovski following his dominant victory over undefeated contender Movsar Evloev, calling the UFC featherweight champion "built different." White was impressed by how Volkanovski took the fight to his younger opponent. At the recent UFC press conference, White said,
"Incredible. I mean, the guy's an absolute stud. Um, you know, coming in and beating an undefeated younger guy... Volkanovski is incredible... He was the aggressive fighter."
The UFC boss called the Australian an incredible fighter and praised his ability to keep performing at the highest level. Fans are now waiting for the UFC to give Volkanovski a retirement fight, as he has demanded a lightweight title fight against Justin Gaethje.