Bobby Green Explains How He Outsmarted the UFC’s Pay Structure to Survive

Bobby Green has revealed how he learned to work around the UFC’s pay structure, explaining the financial decisions that helped him sustain his career as a professional fighter.

In the UFC, many fighters have complained about their pay, with Sean Strickland being the latest example. Meanwhile, Bobby Green has shared how he found a way to work around the UFC’s pay structure, where new fighters can start with contracts worth $12,000. The UFC star explained how he managed to increase his pay quickly, helping him survive the early days of his career and start making good money.

Bobby Green Reveals Why He Kept Re-Signing With the UFC Despite Low Pay

Green said like every new fighter he wasn't being paid well early on, so he tried to outsmart the system. His plan was simple: keep fighting, keep re-signing contracts, and make the UFC pay more every time a new deal came up. He believes he is now on the last fight of his current contract, which means another raise should be coming.

Green said, “In my situation, no, I wasn't getting paid, but what I tried to do was outsmart the system, and I went, if I keep fighting, and they keep resigning me to contracts, and I keep resigning them, they gotta go up in the price, and they gotta go up in the price, they gotta go up in the price, and I'm getting ready after this fight; I think I'm on my last fight of the contract, they gotta go back up in the price, you know what I'm saying? So I just keep doing that, and over time, I'm gonna get your bitch ass off some money. And man, when I first started, I was making like 12 and 12, $12,000 to show, $12,000 to win, you know what I'm saying? So $24,000, and say you only fought one time a year, you're fucked, you'd make more money than me, you know what I'm saying?"