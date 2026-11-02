NEW Watch: Carlos Prates Returns To Where It All Started To Prepare For Michael Morales Drew Zuhosky Edited by

Carlos Prates was seen sharpening his Muay Thai skills IMAGO

Carlos Prates was seen sharpening his Muay Thai skills at Phuket Fight Club during his visit to Thailand.

From This Article 1 . Carlos Prates Was Seen Perfecting His Muay Thai Skills In Thailand

Prates is almost three months removed from his interim welterweight championship fight, where he will take on Michael Morales in the co-main event of UFC 336. The Brazilian would have fought for the title had the champ, Islam Makhachev, decided to fight in January, during Ramadan. Prates is currently in Thailand, training at Phuket Fight Club, and he was seen honing his skills in a recent clip he shared on Instagram. It's worth noting that he lived in Thailand for an extended time (almost six years), where he sharpened his striking skills. Carlos Prates Was Seen Perfecting His Muay Thai Skills In Thailand The clip shared by Carlos Prates shows the Brazilian perfecting his Muay Thai skills with Phuket Fight Club's head coach Leo Elias. He captioned the post:

"Monday training with @leo7elias!" (Translated from Portuguese) Check out Prates' post below: The clip was met with several comments cheering the Brazilian up, with a few also warning his next opponent, Michael Morales. Carlos Prates on a Three-Fight Winning Streak Carlos Prates bounced back in style after he suffered his first UFC loss against Ian Machado Garry back in April 2025. Following the unanimous decision loss, the Brazilian won three fights in a row, and all three were finishes. He started off with a brutal spinning elbow KO against UFC veteran Geoff Neal, which also earned him the Performance of the Night bonus. The next two fights were no different, except the fact that he began knocking out former champions. First was Leon Edwards. Prates became the first man to finish the Englishman, and he did so in style as 'Rocky' had his lights put out. Then came Jack Della Maddalena, who appeared to be clueless throughout the entirety of their main event back in May this year. Prates TKO'd the Australian in the third roundin what was a brutal one-sided beatdown. His opponent, Michael Morales, on the other hand, is undefeated in the UFC, with a 19-0 record. The Ecuadorian is coming off a massive TKO win over Sean Brady at UFC 322.