Carlos Prates and Michael Morales are trading warning shots after leaked direct messages revealed their feud before the UFC booked their interim welterweight title fight.

The rising tension between Carlos Prates and Michael Morales shouldn’t surprise the MMA community, as both elite finishers built their trajectories through Dana White's Contender Series (DWCS). Morales joined the UFC via DWCS in 2021 and has remained undefeated at 19-0 overall.

Because the champion sidelined himself, the promotion booked an interim welterweight title fight between Prates and Michael Morales for Jan. 30. However, Prates is not only throwing Makhachev under the bus for avoiding him. The No. 1-ranked welterweight contender is also trading warning shots with Morales, even though fight night is still three months away

Following UFC 333, several storylines are dominating the MMA community. The one drawing the most attention is Welterweight champion Islam Makhachev's decision to pass on facing Carlos Prates at UFC 336 so he can wait until after Ramadan.

Meanwhile, "The Nightmare" earned his contract in 2023, quickly tearing through the division to become one of the sport's biggest breakout stars.

Their private tension went public when Red Corner MMA shared a video of their direct messages right before officials booked the face-off. In the clip, Prates can be seen reacting to Morales' DMs by stating, "Dude is saying I'm scared to fight him, poor guy. I'll fight him right now if he wants."

The feud started months ago. They met cage-side at UFC 330, where Makhachev defended his title against Ian Garry. At the time, Prates brushed off a potential matchup against Morales, stating his only focus was fighting Makhachev for the undisputed belt.

However, everything changed after the champion noted that a January return at UFC 336 was too soon for him. Makhachev, who holds a record 17-win streak, also explained his stance on the matchup, stating, "They offered me a fight with Prates, who recently lost to , someone I beat."

He added, “If I beat him, Morales would already be next in line, who's not fighting and waiting for . Just let them fight and we will figure out who's the real challenger."

With the champion out until spring, the promotion booked the interim title fight. Before the official announcement, rumors spread from Morales' camp that Prates was avoiding the matchup. Prates posted a video reply denying the rumor.

He said, "If the guy has two arms, two legs, one dick like me, bro, I can fight him. You said I'm scared to fight you? I'm not scared to fight you. The UFC never offered a fight against you. If they offer me, of course I will knock you out really fast, first round. So don't worry."

The trash talk has continued since the booking. Morales posted online telling Prates to quit smoking because he will need his lungs for a five-round fight.

The Brazilian relies heavily on early finishes, carrying a 24-7 record with 19 knockouts. Morales is just as dangerous on his feet, holding a perfect 19-0 record with 14 knockouts, including his first-round stoppage of Sean Brady. With 33 combined knockouts between them, their January 30 interim title fight in Toronto will likely end early.