Islam Makhachev has finally confessed he does not want to fight Carlos Prates at UFC 336.

Makhachev had also said he would fight before Ramadan 2027, but now he has recanted every past statement and is going to return most likely in the late second or third quarter of next year.

The reigning UFC welterweight titleholder, after successfully defeating Ian Machado Garry at UFC 330 by unanimous decision, told the media that Prates is the rightful one who should fight for the title next, as the Brazilian has finished two former UFC champs in his last three bouts.

Islam Makhachev has finally given his two cents on why he decided not to fight top contender Carlos Prates in January at UFC 336, and Makhachev’s explanation makes no sense.

Fans Wondered Why Prates vs. Morales Booked for UFC 336

In his absence, Prates will take on Michael Morales at UFC 336 for the interim welterweight strap. Fans and netizens wanted answers from Dana White about why Makhachev isn’t going to fight in January. White did not know why and was also frustrated with the Dagestani wrestling maestro for fighting just once a year.



Now, the pound-for-pound king has come forward to explain why he isn’t defending his title in January against "The Nightmare." Makhachev, in a recent sit-down with pound4padel/IG, said that since Carlos Prates lost to short-notice opponent Ian Machado Garry last year, whom Makhachev most recently beat at UFC 330, fighting Prates does not make sense for him.

Hence, the undefeated Morales and Prates must now battle it out to find out who’s the real challenger. Makhachev said:

"They offered me a fight with Prates, who recently lost to , someone I beat. If I beat him, Morales would already be next in line, who's not fighting and waiting for . Just let them fight, and we will figure out who's the real challenger."

Check out Islam Makhachev's comments below:

Carlos Prates Has Warned Islam Makhachev and Michael Morales

Prates, however, is not happy with the delay and with the fact that he now has to pass the Morales test, capture the interim strap, and then beat Makhachev to become an undisputed UFC champion. However, "The Nightmare" is more motivated than ever and has already vowed to send the undefeated Ecuadorian fighter to the shadow realm at UFC 336 and then retire Makhachev.

Check out the post below: