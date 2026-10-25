Coach Javier Mendez has jumped into Islam Makhachev's defense after the interim welterweight title announcement drew fresh criticism at the division kingpin.

The American Kickboxing Academy (AKA) head coach recently joined Submission Radio for a conversation regarding the current welterweight title scene. As he clarified his position on the withdrawal, Javier Mendez doesn't look at Islam Makhachev's decision as intentionally avoiding Carlos Prates or gatekeeping the belt.

The Carlos Prates vs. Michael Morales fight will have the interim welterweight title at stake, making the UFC head honcho's intentions clear: "You can't hold up divisions." Coach Javier Mendez, however, has directly pushed back against Dana White's criticism.

Islam Makhachev's decision to pull out of his scheduled UFC 336 bout against Carlos Prates drew heavy scrutiny. The UFC quickly booked Michael Morales to fill in for the Dagestani's absence, rather than leaving the division in limbo. However, it is more than just a replacement bout.

Instead, the Khabib Nurmagomedov protege might simply need more time to prepare for the clash after a challenging 5-round battle against Ian Machado Garry.

"I know my champion. My champion is an honorable man. And the only thing he's ever required, only required is, I need the time to train properly for when I take a fight. He's never said no to any opponent. "It just didn't work out. But I know my man. My man is a very legit individual. I love him to death. Islam is a true professional. And we'll just leave it at that."

Moving ahead with the Prates-Morales saga, Mendez is expecting a fierce showdown with potential to shake up rankings. Indeed, with Carlos Prates ranked at #1 and Michael Morales at #3, the clash could serve as a title eliminator when Makhachev returns to action.

Beyond deciding the next title challenger, however, the announcement has also fueled a war of words.

Islam Makhachev Fires Back at Carlos Prates's Retirement Vow

The Brazilian has kept his sights set on the UFC gold, working his way up the division with KO carnage. Naturally, when the opportunity finally landed, only to slip away, Prates was left deflated.

Questioning the delay, 'The Nightmare' issued a stern warning to the pound-for-pound king

"Let me show you how it’s done. On January 30, I’m going to knock out Michael Morales, and then I’ll be back to retire you, you coward!”

Islam Makhachev shot back, opening up old wounds on the Fighting Nerds star's only UFC loss. Discrediting Prates' trajectory on the welterweight roster, he added that the Brazilian would have to earn his title shot.

“I just beat the guy who chased you around the octagon for five rounds. Shut up and go train. You’re not on my level. See you soon. #maybe," he tweeted. “As soon as we find out who the real contender is, we’ll be right back,” he added in an another X post. “We have to now who is better who deserve.”

With Prates and Morales now set to battle for interim gold, Makhachev appears content to let the division sort itself out before turning his attention to his next title defense.