“Conor’s a Terrible Human Being”: U.S. Senate Candidate Praises Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev
A U.S. Senate candidate has taken a shot at Conor McGregor while praising Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev, calling McGregor a “terrible human being.”
UFC fans tend to split into two camps: those who back Conor McGregor and those who back Khabib Nurmagomedov. Each side is fiercely loyal, and a McGregor fan will trash Khabib every chance they get, and the other way around. Now the U.S. Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed has picked a side. He praised Khabib for what he did to McGregor. And it was evident that he is a big fan of the Dagestani legend.
Abdul El-Sayed Praises Khabib for What He Did to Conor McGregor
El-Sayed praised Khabib for his dominant win over McGregor at UFC 229 and called him the OG of MMA. He wasn't a fan of what ‘the Eagle’ did after the fight, though. Pointing at the post-fight brawl, he felt that he should have stayed inside the Octagon. He had harsh words for the Irishman too, calling him a terrible human being. Khabib made his mark with that win, but El-Sayed believes Islam Makhachev is on an incredible run of his own right now.
El-Sayed said, “Khabib was the OG, man, what he did to Conor. For that moment alone. I didn’t like what he did after I was like bro you beat him you done. Keep it in a ring… He shut down Conor. And Conor's a terrible human being…Islam's on a crazy run right now."
Like plenty of Khabib fans, El-Sayed took a shot at McGregor, calling him a terrible human being. He also praised Khabib for what he did to the Irishman inside the Octagon, though he felt Khabib should have left things in the cage once the win was secured. The criticism of McGregor is nothing new. The former UFC champion has been taking heat from Khabib's supporters for years, especially after their heated rivalry and the infamous UFC 229 showdown.
Dillon Danis Shares Update On Conor McGregor
McGregor got hurt at UFC 329 against Max Holloway, and Dillon Danis says he is doing much better since. His head is in a better place, he has a nurse with him around the clock, and he is doing all his exercises. He has isolated himself in L.A. to do right by his knee, and he is focused on a comeback.
According to Danis, that is just how McGregor works. Once he puts his mind on something, he gets it done. Nobody is going to convince him he won't fight again or that he will never be the same, because when he locks in, he wears blinders. Danis talks to him almost every day and says he is in a good spot, which he is happy to see. For those who don’t know, McGregor still has one fight left in his UFC contract.