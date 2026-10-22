“Conor’s a Terrible Human Being”: U.S. Senate Candidate Praises Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev

A U.S. Senate candidate has taken a shot at Conor McGregor while praising Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev, calling McGregor a “terrible human being.”

UFC fans tend to split into two camps: those who back Conor McGregor and those who back Khabib Nurmagomedov. Each side is fiercely loyal, and a McGregor fan will trash Khabib every chance they get, and the other way around. Now the U.S. Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed has picked a side. He praised Khabib for what he did to McGregor. And it was evident that he is a big fan of the Dagestani legend.

Abdul El-Sayed Praises Khabib for What He Did to Conor McGregor

El-Sayed praised Khabib for his dominant win over McGregor at UFC 229 and called him the OG of MMA. He wasn't a fan of what ‘the Eagle’ did after the fight, though. Pointing at the post-fight brawl, he felt that he should have stayed inside the Octagon. He had harsh words for the Irishman too, calling him a terrible human being. Khabib made his mark with that win, but El-Sayed believes Islam Makhachev is on an incredible run of his own right now.

El-Sayed said, “Khabib was the OG, man, what he did to Conor. For that moment alone. I didn’t like what he did after I was like bro you beat him you done. Keep it in a ring… He shut down Conor. And Conor's a terrible human being…Islam's on a crazy run right now."