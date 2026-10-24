Dana White Reveals How Conor McGregor Shut Him Down Over a Tattoo
Dana White has recalled a hilarious exchange with Conor McGregor over his tattoos, revealing how the UFC superstar shut him down after he questioned his decision to ink his body.
Tattoos are one of the biggest forms of self-expression, and some have become world famous, from Mike Tyson's face tattoo to David Beckham's Hindi script and guardian angel. The UFC has its share of inked names too, from Brock Lesnar to Max Holloway, and the list keeps going. Dana White, though, is not a fan of tattoos. He has now shared a story about the time he asked Conor McGregor not to get one, and McGregor brushed him off.
Dana White Recalls Trying to Talk Conor McGregor Out of Getting a Tattoo
The UFC boss has made no secret of how he feels about tattoos. Speaking with Nina-Marie Daniele, he said he often tells fighters not to get inked once the money starts coming in. He also shared a story about McGregor. When the Irishman started covering himself in tattoos, White asked him what on earth he was doing. McGregor shot back that the UFC boss was old and didn't understand that he was too old. White admitted McGregor was probably right.
In his words, “I told Conor when he started getting tattoos all over him, I said, ‘What the fuck are you doing? Tattooing your whole fucking—’He goes, ‘Dana, you’re old. You don’t understand. You’re too old.’ I said, ‘Yeah, you’re probably right.’ A bunch of these guys. It's like, as soon as they start making money, they start fucking spending it on tattoos.”
It isn't just McGregor, White said. A lot of fighters do the same thing: as soon as they start making real money, they spend it on tattoos. Plenty of fighters have gone from no ink early in their careers to being covered in it, from Dan Hooker to Sean O'Malley. He has even shut the idea down at home. His own son once asked him about getting a tattoo, and White wasn't having it.
Dana White Reveals How He Shut Down His Son’s Request for an American Flag Tattoo
A few months back, White revealed that his oldest son came to him wanting an American flag tattooed on his back after attending the UFC White House event. The son opened with a warning not to argue with him, then dropped the request. White shut it down right away. He told his son he wasn't getting a flag on his back, and offered a deal instead: he would buy him an American flag shirt in every color for the rest of his life.
White's opinion hasn't changed through any of it. He still doesn't like tattoos.