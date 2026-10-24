Dana White Reveals How Conor McGregor Shut Him Down Over a Tattoo

Dana White has recalled a hilarious exchange with Conor McGregor over his tattoos, revealing how the UFC superstar shut him down after he questioned his decision to ink his body.

Tattoos are one of the biggest forms of self-expression, and some have become world famous, from Mike Tyson's face tattoo to David Beckham's Hindi script and guardian angel. The UFC has its share of inked names too, from Brock Lesnar to Max Holloway, and the list keeps going. Dana White, though, is not a fan of tattoos. He has now shared a story about the time he asked Conor McGregor not to get one, and McGregor brushed him off.

Dana White Recalls Trying to Talk Conor McGregor Out of Getting a Tattoo

The UFC boss has made no secret of how he feels about tattoos. Speaking with Nina-Marie Daniele, he said he often tells fighters not to get inked once the money starts coming in. He also shared a story about McGregor. When the Irishman started covering himself in tattoos, White asked him what on earth he was doing. McGregor shot back that the UFC boss was old and didn't understand that he was too old. White admitted McGregor was probably right.

In his words, “I told Conor when he started getting tattoos all over him, I said, ‘What the fuck are you doing? Tattooing your whole fucking—’He goes, ‘Dana, you’re old. You don’t understand. You’re too old.’ I said, ‘Yeah, you’re probably right.’ A bunch of these guys. It's like, as soon as they start making money, they start fucking spending it on tattoos.”