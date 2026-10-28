Daniel Cormier goes viral on the internet after outwrestling a young MMA fighter in his gym in Gilroy, California.

In this one-minute video, Daniel easily and technically outclasses Antonio. Antonio is quite smaller than the former UFC two-division champion, but he's also a three-fight MMA veteran competing at middleweight. By demonstrating his elite wrestling skills long after his retirement, Daniel showed off the exact reason why he is so well respected in the combat community.

This video was initially posted by a pro fighter named Dimitri Jioev. It features Cormier wrestling a young fighter named Antonio Andrade during a training session. This training session was taking place at DC's own gym, Daniel Cormier Wrestling Academy in Gilroy, California.

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier is trending on the internet. It's simply because a viral clip has taken over social media that shows this 47-year-old retired athlete elegantly outwrestling a young MMA fighter.

UFC Community Loved To See Daniel Cormier Back On The Mat

The video quickly spread across different social media platforms, but the original one received the best reception because some famous personalities from the MMA community flocked to the comment section to give a shoutout to DC.

There were Merab Dvalishvili, Urijah Faber, Mike Perry, and Jon Anik praising the former UFC champ. Daniel, being the humble man he is, commented on this post to commend the young rookie:

"I can’t beat tony in a match he was in the whole time so I got a takedown. @tonyandrade_aa is the better wrestler for sure"

Will Daniel Cormier Make his Comeback to Combat Sports?

After seeing that Daniel Cormier still has it, the fans started their speculations in the comments of this post. Some fans were calling for DC to show his elite wrestling at RAF (Real American Freestyle). The freestyle wrestling promotion has been attracting a lot of fans, particularly by showcasing UFC stars competing in pure wrestling matches.

We've seen some active UFC fighters wrestling at RAF, but along with that, we've also witnessed some retired legends like Colby Covington, Robbie Lawler, and Tyron Woodley back in action thanks to RAF.

This clip also prompted fans to bring up the recent online conflict that's been going on between DC and UFC light heavyweight contender Dominick Reyes.

Dominick made an impact at UFC 333 by defeating Azamat Murzakanov with a head kick and follow-up punches. But in the aftermath, he's been in the news for continuously slamming Daniel Cormier for his "biased commentary". While grading the commentary booth, Dominick rated Paul Felder as 'A', Jon Anik as a'B/B+', and Cormier as an 'F'.

Cormier pushed back, saying he had praised Reyes after his victory and that Reyes appeared to be carrying an issue with him.

It'll be interesting to see if this quarrel goes further.