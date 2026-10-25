Daniel Cormier took to his YouTube channel for a rapid reaction of this evening's UFC 333.

In the aftermath of UFC 333 this weekend, Daniel Cormier went on YouTube for a special edition of his eponymous show. Not long after the opening titles of The Daniel Cormier Show were displayed, the UFC Hall of Fame inductee wasted little time expressing how impressed he was with what transpired during the event .

Daniel Cormier was on hand for Saturday night's UFC 333 . As usual, Cormier served as one of the analysts on the Paramount Plus telecast for a night highlighted by a championship doubleheader at the top of the bill.

Daniel Cormier Left Speechless Over Alexander Volkanovski's Main Event Victory

At the top of the bill in UFC 333 on Saturday night, the UFC Featherweight Championship was at stake. Current champion Alexander Volkanovski (29-4 MMA, 16-3 UFC) defended his strap against challenger and No. 1 contender Movsar Evloev (20-1 MMA, 10-1 UFC) during the headliner.

Although this fight was slated to be a five-round attraction at five minutes per round to close out the show, "The Great" needed less than two full rounds to successfully defend the title at 145. A barrage of punches ended the main event with six seconds left on the second-round clock.

This victory sent Movsar Evloev out of the undefeated ranks in his 21st professional MMA fight. Daniel Cormier was amazed by Volkanovski's efforts on Saturday night.

"I don't even have the words to descibe this guy's greatness anymore," he said of Volkanovski. "I don't even have the words to describe his greatness. He just continues to impress and prove people wrong and answer every question we may ever have about him in terms of who he is as a fighter."

Daniel Cormier's Thoughts on UFC 333 Main Event Continued

As previously mentioned, Alexander Volkanovski stopped the previously-undefeated Movsar Evloev in under 10 minutes on Saturday night. Daniel Cormier was only beginning to opine about the featherweight champion.

"He goes in there against Evloev, a guy who is undefeated, who so many people did not want to fight," Cormier continued. "Not only does he win the fight, he finishes him in the second round. Earlier in the week, I spoke to Volk and he told me he was going to finish the fight."

Cormier then cued up a clip from his earlier interview with Volkanovski. Following the clip, he gave more plaudit to the champ.

"You love when good things happen to good people," he said. "Volk is a good person, through and through."

Daniel Cormier Discusses Petr Yan vs. Merab Dvalishvili

Immediately before the featherweight title fight, the co-main event saw action take place in the bantamweight division. Titleholder Petr Yan (21-5 MMA, 13-4 UFC) battled No. 1 contender Merab Dvalishvili (21-6 MMA, 14-4 UFC) for the third time.

Heading into Saturday night's card, the series between Yan and Dvalishvili was deadlocked at one win each. It took the full 25 minutes to decide the outcome, but Yan won unanimously on the judges' scorecards. After the show, Daniel Cormier assessed what he saw.

"It was one of the best fights that I've seen in a really long time," he remarked. "The beautiful thing about that fight was you saw both of the guys have and fight the fights that they needed in order to win, so in round one and two, we saw Merab fight the fight that he needed to be fighting in order to win. We saw him fight the third round, for three and a half minutes of that same type of fight, until Yan was able to hurt him."

Cormier mentioned how the tides turned as the fight progressed.

"In round four and five, we saw Petr Yan actually be able to really impart himself and really take the lead in the fight in order to pull away and get the victory over Merab Dvalishvili."

Cormier Had Glowing Words for Yan

With the victory on Saturday, Yan ran his current unbeaten streak to five fights. Daniel Cormier gave a round of applause to the king at 135 upon his defense of the title.

"Petr Yan's a great champion," he said. "He might be the greatest bantamweight of all-time, and I know at times, it seems like we say that about a lot of people, but he has defended this belt on a number of occassions, he was beating Aljamain Sterling before the illegal knee that cost him the title. He's won the belt back, now he's beat Merab Dvalishvili again, and he seems to be on his way to defending, or at least trying, to defend his title on multiple occassions."