Arman Tsarukyan has taken a couple of lighthearted jabs at Movsar Evloev while answering whether he will ever move down to featherweight to face the Russian.

"If Arman wants to come down to featherweight, like I said, it’s my territory. Whether Arman comes down or someone moves up, I don’t know, it makes no difference who I fight. Make 145 and we’ll fight, if the UFC wants that fight, of course."

Evloev is going to challenge current and two-time featherweight titleholder Alexander Volkanovski later tonight in the main event of UFC 333. If the undefeated fighter can dethrone "The Great," he is open to facing Tsarukyan, provided "Batman" moves down.

Check out Movsar Evloev's comments below:

Now, the Armenian fighter has responded.

Arman Tsarukyan Issues Reminder To Movsar Evloev

Top lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan has zero interest in facing Movsar Evloev right now. Tsarukyan, after defeating Dillon Danis at RAF 14, said this in response to Evloev’s past comments about him:

"First of all he gotta win the title, and I am not going down to 145 lbs."

Check out Arman Tsarukyan's comments about Movsar Evloev below:

After knocking out Mauricio Ruffy at UFC 331, "Batman" is confident he will be next in line to challenge newly minted lightweight titleholder Justin Gaethje and has said that the UFC brass has also told him that he will fight for the title next year even if Gaethje retires.

In the past, however, Tsarukyan had shown interest in moving down to featherweight to fight for the title when he was not granted a lightweight title shot due to his antics inside and outside the octagon.

But now, he has his crosshairs fixed on Gaethje. The 30-year-old is confident he can dethrone "The Highlight," after which there are other interesting challengers in the 155-pound division whom Tsarukyan would love to lock horns with: Paddy Pimblett and former two-division UFC champ Ilia Topuria.

Evloev, on the other hand, if he wins the title later tonight, will have to defend it against Jean Silva or face the winner of the Aljamain Sterling vs. Kevin Vallejos fight next.