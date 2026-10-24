Fans react to Alexander Volkanovski and Movsar Evloev’s final face-off ahead of their highly anticipated featherweight title fight at UFC 333.

Following the respectful final face-off, Red Corner MMA shared the footage on its Instagram account, which sparked a wave of reactions from the MMA community, with many finding it difficult to choose a winner because of the respect both fighters have shown throughout fight week.

Excitement among fans for this highly anticipated bout has already built, as Evloev’s undefeated record could be broken by arguably the greatest featherweight of all time, Volkanovski. Now, their final face-off at the ceremonial weigh-ins, after both successfully made weight, has raised the anticipation even more, and fans have shared their reactions.

Alexander Volkanovski will put his featherweight title on the line against undefeated Movsar Evloev tonight in the headliner of UFC 333. The event is set to go down at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

One fan summed up the matchup perfectly, writing, “It's one of those fights where u want both guys to win.”

Another fan appeared ready to see Evloev make history, commenting, “Ready to make new gif for Movsar as a champion.”

The respectful atmosphere between the two fighters also caught fans’ attention. One wrote, “Love when these athletes are gentlemen as well!.”

However, Volkanovski still had plenty of support heading into the title defense. One fan admitted, “Want both to win. But rooting for Volk.”

Another supporter raised concerns about Volkanovski’s condition after the weigh-in, writing, “Volk sounded different on the mic even after having like 6-8 Hours to rehydrate. Lets Hope both are at their 100% and we get to see a banger fight.”

Meanwhile, Evloev’s physical condition impressed another fan, who praised the challenger’s physique, adding, “Movsar have insane physique absolute fired.”

Check out more fan reactions below:

Though fans are struggling to pick a clear winner between Volkanovski and Evloev, UFC fighters have shown confidence in the reigning champion to get his hand raised and defend his title. Recently, Max Holloway shared his prediction for the UFC 333 main event and backed his former rival.

Max Holloway backs Alexander Volkanovski to defend his title against Movsar Evloev at UFC 333

In his recent YouTube video, Holloway, who has shared the octagon thrice with Volkanovski and got defeated in each, has acknowledged Evloev’s impressive undefeated record but believes fans may be underestimating ‘The Great’s abilities. He pointed to the champion’s past performances against elite competition, including his first fight against Islam Makhachev, as a reminder of the challenges he presents to even the best fighters in the world.

Holloway predicts Volkanovski will win by decision, suggesting the Australian’s experience and all-around skills could be enough to neutralize Evloev’s wrestling and secure another successful title defense.

"I know Movsar is a beast; he's 20-0, but Alex Volkanovski is just a different animal. I really think people are sleeping on Alex Volkanovski. A lot of fans are still high on Movsar's wrestling that they forgot about the first fight, what Alex did to Islam… I'm going Volk here with a decision,” Holloway predicted.

Check out Max Holloway's comments below: