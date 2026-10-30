The former UFC heavyweight champion has praised his teammate and current welterweight champion Islam Makhachev for his all-around skills.

During a recent appearance on The Shawn Ryan Show, Cain Velasquez revealed that he has sparred with UFC champion Islam Makhachev on several occasions.

Not only that, but Makhachev has also won UFC titles in two divisions: lightweight and welterweight. Now, Cain Velasquez, who trained alongside him at American Kickboxing Academy, has offered his own perspective on Makhachev’s exceptional fighting skills.

Islam Makhachev is arguably one of the greatest fighters to step into the UFC Octagon. He has suffered just one loss in his 30 professional fights.

The former heavyweight champion described Makhachev as a fighter who has mastered every aspect of MMA. Velasquez also recalled being surprised by Makhachev’s ability to land exceptional shots during light sparring sessions at the gym, saying that few fighters had managed to catch him in the same way.

“I think Islam, one of my teammates, one of Khabib’s guys, Khabib and Islam. Islam is f*cking so skilled in the game, f*cking good everywhere, to where when he was coming up, I’d spar with him, light sparring, and he’d hit me with stuff, and nobody hits me with stuff. But he hit me with stuff. I’m like, what the fuck? So I’m like, this guy’s good. But everybody has something great that they bring to the table,” Velasquez said.

Islam Makhachev’s Next Fight

The Dagestani champion defended his welterweight title against Ian Garry in August and will not compete again this year. As a result, the UFC has booked an interim title fight between top contenders Michael Morales and Carlos Prates at UFC 336 in January 2027.

The winner is expected to unify the title against Makhachev, most likely in the second or third quarter of next year. The champion could be sidelined during Ramadan, which falls in February and March.

The UFC’s plans for the division have frustrated many fans as they wanted to see Prates face Makhachev instead. However, Makhachev addressed the situation by pointing out that he recently defeated Garry, who has already beaten Prates. As a result, Makhachev wants to see the interim title fight determine a worthy challenger.