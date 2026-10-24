UFC PERTH, Colby Thicknesse of Australia Fights Josias Musasa of the Democratic Republic of the Congo in a Bantamweight Bout during the UFC Fight Night event at RAC Arena in Perth, Sunday, September 28, 2025. ( NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PERTH WESTERN AUSTRALIA AUSTRALIA Copyright: xJAMESxWORSFOLDx 20250928180301706660

Major conflict among fans began as a judge gave Colby Thicknesse the first round despite a spectacular performance by Asaf Chopurov

It appears that a scorecard delivered more chaos than decision in UFC 333.

First Round scoreboard generates major backlash

Colby Thicknesse faced Asaf Chopurov in the octagon for UFC 333 at Etihad Arena. The three-round bantamweight bout was the final one of the early preliminary card. The Australian eventually earned a split-decision victory at the end. However, one of the three scorecards has caused massive outrage among fans.

David Lethavy, who was the “blue judge”, gave a rather strange judgment in the first round. He handed the first-round win to Thicknesse, making it 10-9 on the scoreboard. This has caused a major backlash.

The first round involved exchanges inside the cage, as well as a guillotine attempt by Thicknesse. Chopurov managed to get out of the submission attempt and work from above before the fight resumed in standing range. He then landed a good front to his opponent’s body.

“Slickness” had his moments too. During a submission exchange, the Australian locked his legs around Chopurov’s upper body, trapping him. He also lifted Chopurov up and then completed a beautiful takedown.

Despite that, the popular and most accepted opinion is that Chopurov owned the first round. Rest of the judges both have agreed to that, giving a 10 to Chopurov and a 9 to Thicknesse.

This loss for Asaf Chopurov is a notable setback.

Asaf Chopurov’s UFC debut bout ends in defeat

Asaf Chopurov entered into the cage on Saturday with an 11-0 unbeaten record for his UFC debut bout. Standing against him in the octagon was Colby Thicknesse. Although his first-ever bout in the promotion did not go as the Russian had hoped for. Thicknesse

Got the final laugh via a split-decision win at the end.

Previously, Chopurov had a very optimistic attitude towards his debut.

“Maybe someone is excited before UFC debut, get panicked, but for me, this is simple,” he continued. “This is my way. (Inside the Octagon) is where I’m meant to be.”