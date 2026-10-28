Sean O'Malley has reignited fantasy booking talks by calling out undefeated boxing champion Gervonta Davis

O'Malley (20–3) is pushing himself for a bantamweight title shot after Petr Yan successfully defended his belt at UFC 333 against Merab Dvalishvili. Amid this, he revealed on a recent podcast that he tried negotiating a boxing match with WBC Welterweight Champion Ryan Garcia but failed miserably. Now, his sights are set on Tank Davis.

However, Davis has not fought since a majority draw with Lamont Roach Jr. in March 2025. This week, a fresh “Suga” call-out put Davis back in the conversation, and a short reply started to make rounds online.

MMA fighters have been chasing big boxing paydays since Conor McGregor met Floyd Mayweather in 2017. That fight drew 4.3 million North American pay-per-view buys, earning Mayweather roughly $275 million and McGregor $100 million. Sean O'Malley, 32, has pitched the same template with Gervonta Davis since winning the UFC bantamweight title in August 2023.

On Thursday, he bluntly stated, "I was calling out Ryan Garcia two years ago but nah, give me Gervonta Davis, little f—-. He’s been in jail for beating on his woman, hasn’t he?”

His jab points directly to Davis' current reality outside the ring. The undefeated fighter (30-0-1) was recently named "champion in recess" by the WBA due to ongoing legal battles. According to court records, Davis faces charges of battery, false imprisonment, and attempted kidnapping tied to an alleged October 2025 incident.

With a civil suit in Miami-Dade County unresolved, his coach does not expect a ring return until early 2027. Despite the heavy legal cloud, Davis didn't make “Suga” wait long to respond to the call-out. Replying before dinner, he simply noted, “Bet, let me make the call.”

O'Malley stands 5'11" while Davis is 5'5". The former bantamweight champion has just one professional boxing bout to his name—a 2016 first-round TKO of David Courtney. Meanwhile, Davis is statistically much stronger in the boxing ring, bringing terrifying one-punch power. He famously stopped "King Ry" with a liver shot in 2023 to reach 29-0.

So, Davis's camp has repeatedly dismissed the idea. His coach, Kenny Ellis, openly predicted a dominant first-round knockout if the two ever met. Beyond the athletic gap, a deal would require a massive cross-promotional effort between the UFC and PBC to ever work out.

However, if the business side aligns, a crossover with Davis could net O'Malley a career-high payday estimated between $10 million and $20 million. Until the 31-year-old boxer clears his legal case and O'Malley settles his title push against Yan, this blockbuster clash remains a fantasy booking so far.