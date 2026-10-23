The former title challenger is eyeing an early-2027 return to the championship picture, but first she must get past Tatiana Suarez at UFC Vegas 124.

She thinks January or February would make sense, based on her understanding that Dern had discussed defending the belt during that period. Jandiroba called it “an excellent timeframe".

Jandiroba’s history with Dern makes the ambition clear. They first fought in December 2020, with Dern winning by unanimous decision, then met again at UFC 321 in October 2025 for the vacant strawweight title. Dern won by decision again. Jandiroba bounced back in April by defeating Tabatha Ricci on the scorecards, and she now sees an early-2027 title window as a chance to avenge both losses.

Virna Jandiroba has already picked out a potential destination beyond her next UFC appearance. The Brazilian wants a third fight with Mackenzie Dern early next year, but she must first beat Tatiana Suarez at UFC Vegas 124 on Nov. 7.

"I only need one week of rest after this fight, and I’ll be ready for the rematch in January or February.”

That is Jandiroba’s preferred scenario, not a booked fight. The UFC has not announced Dern’s next title defense. After her August win over Gillian Robertson, Dern was reported as hoping to return around March 2027 and potentially fight twice that year, so the champion’s schedule is not settled.

Fight between former title challengers on November 7th at the Meta Apex for #UFCVegas124. https://t.co/WTC3SngFRj — Marcel Dorff 🇳🇱🇮🇩 (@BigMarcel24) September 12, 2026

Jandiroba Is Drawing on Demian Maia’s Experience

Before any trilogy talk can go further, Jandiroba has to solve the stylistic puzzle in front of her. Suarez’s wrestling is a key part of the matchup, and the Brazilian told Sherdog she had completed two training camps in preparation for the fight.

Jandiroba also sought advice from Demian Maia, the former UFC title challenger who faced some of the sport’s best wrestlers during his career. She explained how his experience helped her prepare for Suarez and why she expects a demanding contest:

“I was part of the previous training camp with Demian, who faced some great wrestlers throughout his career, and he gave me some valuable insights. I usually say it will be a clash of titans.”

The preparation gives a glimpse of the immediate task. Jandiroba’s quick-turnaround ambition will mean little unless she can first get past Suarez on November 7. A victory would strengthen her case for another shot at Dern, but neither a title opportunity nor the proposed January–February timeline is guaranteed.