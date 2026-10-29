Johnny Walker has already called for his next fight. Soon after defeating Mick Parkin, the Brazilian told UFC he wanted to return to the Octagon.

Walker moved up to heavyweight to face Parkin at UFC 332 on October 3 and things went his way. He stopped Parkin with a knee in the first round and finished in 3:35. Now he wants to keep them running. Walker Sees Ease as a Heavyweight

I work out 356 days a year and no heavy weight can beat me! "Always ready! “Give me a fight,” Walker wrote on X.

Walker’s first heavyweight fight was a good start in the new division, though he spent a good chunk of his UFC career at light heavyweight. Parkin didn’t have to go through the first round to do the job, he was there to be hurt.

Walker's win also comes off a tough loss in April when he dropped a split decision to Dominick Reyes. It seems from his latest post that he’s done healing up and now he wants to keep competing as opposed to waiting months for another booking

Who Could Be Next for Johnny Walker?

Walker’s next fight doesn’t have an obvious name because he has not mentioned a specific opponent. He's just putting the word out to the UFC that he's available if they want him.

A victory won't instantly put him back in contention for the heavyweight crown, but another good performance will go a long way toward establishing where he stands in the division. Next up could be a fight against an established heavyweight.



Walker has done his part and made himself available. Now it’s up to the UFC to find him a dancing partner.