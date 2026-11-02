Johnny Walker has stepped in on short notice to face Waldo Cortes-Acosta at UFC Vegas 124, just weeks after making a statement in his heavyweight debut by knocking out Mick Parkin with a flying knee in October.

“No, man. Am I going to fight my own brother? Are you crazy?” Johnny told MMA Fighting. “I go in there to hurt other people. I don’t want to hurt my own blood, you know? Fighting is a very violent sport. If you stop and think about it, when we’re in there, it’s something very primitive. We want to rip the other guy’s head off,” said Johnny.

Ahead of the clash, Johnny Walker was asked whether he would ever fight his brother, Valter , who is currently riding a five-fight winning streak, with all five victories coming via first-round submissions. Johnny's response was simple: a big, big no.

Both Johnny Walker and his half-brother Valter Walker compete in the same division, raising the question of whether they could face each other in the future under the UFC . However, according to Johnny, he isn’t “crazy” enough to agree to fight his own brother.

“We don’t care. We can’t be thinking about whether the guy has a mother or children, because otherwise you’re the one who’s going to get f*cked. If you feel sorry for the guy, he’s going to rip your head off, you know? So when we step in there, man, it’s one guy trying to kill the other. That’s just how it is.”

Although Johnny and Valter once shared training sessions in Russia and enjoyed a close bond, their relationship has also faced its share of family tensions. While Johnny takes pride in his brother’s success, he regrets not being more involved in his daily life after Valter’s playful antics online stirred hurt feelings within the family.

“I just wish we could spend more time together and be more connected, too,” Johnny said. “But he jokes around too much and is often disrespectful, so it makes it difficult to get closer to him. I would like to be close to my brother. I’d like to have a brother I could count on 100 percent, but his jokes and crazy behavior end up upsetting my mother, my wife, and even his own fans,” he added.

While the two share a good relationship today, that doesn't necessarily mean their bond was always the same. Back in February 2026, Valter Walker faced wrestler Zion Clark, who was born without legs, at Karate Combat 59.

Valter submitted Clark in the bout, sparking controversy, with many arguing that the fight should never have taken place. Johnny Walker was among those who shared that view.

“I am ashamed,” he commented in a post about his brother’s win. “He is choking a defenseless guy, 4 times lighter than him and without legs; very disrespectful. Get someone your size; you’re shameful for the legacy, Walker @valterwalkerufc. That’s why I didn’t come to this fight; it wasn’t a fight, it was a… I can’t even give it a name. Someone tell me what it was, please.”

The tension between the two brothers has now moved beyond a simple callout, with their differences escalating into a personal dispute. Valter Walker had previously challenged his brother to a fight, and Johnny never outright rejected the possibility. However, his latest comments have only added to the confusion surrounding their back-and-forth.