Johnny Walker (L) vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta (R) is announced as the new main event of UFC Vegas 124

UFC fans share mixed reactions after Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Johnny Walker is announced as the new UFC Vegas 124 main event.

On its Instagram account, the UFC announced that Cortes-Acosta and Walker will headline UFC Vegas 124, taking place on November 7 at the Meta Apex in Las Vegas. Fans have now shared their reactions to the announcement.

So, UFC Vegas 124 now has a new headliner: a heavyweight bout between Waldo Cortes-Acosta and Johnny Walker. The new main event has ignited reactions from MMA fans.

UFC Vegas 124 has a new main event. The original welterweight headliner between Sean Brady and Gabriel Bonfim fell apart after Brady suffered a staph infection and had to pull out of the bout. A replacement could not be found for Bonfim in time.

Several fans believe Cortes-Acosta could be a difficult opponent for Walker, with one supporter expressing concern about the matchup despite being a fan of the Brazilian. He wrote, “Love Johnny but this is a terrible matchup for him.”

Another predicted that the fight could produce an unpredictable outcome, suggesting Walker could either suffer a knockout or deliver an impressive performance. He commented, “Either Johnny gets KO'd in some goofy looney tunes way or he puts on a generational questionable performance and takes the W.”

One MMA enthusiast feels it's an exciting bout, pointing to Walker's recent win over Mike Parkin, writing, “Fun fight, Walker looked very good last fight.”

Another supporter even predicted a specific finish, adding, “Walker by devastating calf kick.”

A UFC fan, sarcastically, suggested that Walker should get a title shot if he defeats Cortes-Acosta, writing, “If Johnny beats Waldo, give him a title shot already.”

One user joked about Cortes-Acosta's activity, “Man Waldo fight every two weeks.”

Check out more fans' reactions below:

Waldo Cortes-Acosta and Johnny Walker enter UFC Vegas 124 with contrasting momentum

Cortes-Acosta shocked the world when he knocked out Shamil Gaziev in 82 seconds on three days’ notice at UFC Qatar last November. So accepting a fight on short notice shouldn’t be a problem for him, and he will try to pull off a similar performance next weekend against Walker.

Meanwhile, Walker was in action on October 3 at UFC 332, where he knocked out Mike Parkin in the first round, earning a Performance of the Night bonus.

Walker will try to build on the momentum and extend his win streak, while ‘Salsa Boy,’ who is on a two-fight losing skid, both by decision, to Alexander Volkov and, most recently, Curtis Blaydes, will look to get back in the win column.