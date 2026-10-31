Jon Anik and Kenny Florian debate whether Aljamain Sterling or Jean Silva deserves the next featherweight title shot.

Sterling's resume brims with historical weight. Also known as "Funk Master," Sterling defended the bantamweight title thrice in a row, making a new record for the division. He also took down icons like T.J. Dillashaw, Petr Yan, and Henry Cejudo before he made the leap to featherweight.

On the Anik and Florian Podcast, lead play-by-play commentator for the UFC, Jon Anik, dissected the growing debate over who deserves a true shot at the 145-pound gold. The dilemma is centered around two highly different contenders: rising star Jean Silva and former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling.

The featherweight title scene seems to be caught in a classic UFC matchmaking limbo.

At 145 lbs, Sterling has already secured impressive wins against Brian Ortega, Youssef Zalal, and Calvin Kattar. However, despite his historic run, Sterling often finds himself fighting without the promotional hype that other champions seem to enjoy.

"Relative to Aljamain Sterling's greatness... he has gotten the fewest big-time opportunities of any fighter," Anik explained to co-host Kenny Florian.

On the flip side, Jean Silva, representing São Paulo’s lethal Fighting Nerds team. Silva has been enthralling fans with his jaw-dropping highlight-reel finishes. His chaotic style, quick finish rate, and thrilling charisma make him an instant hit.

Now, matchmakers are finding themselves in a tough spot. Should they reward Sterling's established championship legacy and disciplined skill set, or should they seize the moment with Silva's rapid rise and explosive energy?

Anik's comments struck a chord across the MMA community. Choosing between legacy and hype is never easy, and UFC executives are faced with a challenging decision. Should they consider past greatness or thrilling momentum for the upcoming 145-pound title shot?