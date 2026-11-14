UFC heavyweight contender Josh Hokit is not a fan of athletes who have mental coaches.

The American has not disappointed fans with the buildup so far. He first released a diss track and then repeatedly tried to get Gane angry with his comments during media day interviews and the pre-fight press conference.

Gane, the newly minted undisputed heavyweight champion, will make the first defence of his title in the main event of UFC 334 against Hokit.

"The Incredible Hok" is using various tactics to get inside Ciryl Gane 's head before Saturday night, hoping that when the octagon door finally shuts, the Frenchman will let his emotions interfere and control him.

However, "Bon Gamin" has been working with a mental coach who, according to Gane, has helped him remain unaffected by his opponents' trash talk and attempts to get inside his head.

Hokit, however, is a different breed and always finds a way to get under his opponents' skin.

Josh Hokit Issues Chilling Warning To Ciryl Gane

During the UFC 334 final faceoff, as Hokit and Gane locked eyes one last time ahead of their Saturday night title fight, Hokit seized the opportunity to mock Gane's comments about working with a mental coach while also telling "Bon Gamin" that he's here to end the champion's career. The 29-year-old quipped:

"Take the glasses off p*ssy. Can you believe this guy? He has a mental coach. Only p*ssies have mental coaches. Your career is over. Your career is over when you lose to a guy like me."

"The Incredible Hok" added:

"Ciryl… I'm gonna beat the sh*t out of you. Listen, tomorrow night, the future is born, and the past is put in a f*cking casket. Tomorrow, Gotham is saved."

Hokit also made sure to bring protection for his eyes, groin, and back of the head during the presser and the faceoff.

Ciryl Gane Did Not Even React

The trash talk was one-way traffic, as Ciryl Gane didn't react even once. After Hokit was done with the insults and the warnings, "Bon Gamin" added:

"This is just another fight for me. I got a lot of experience, and I am going to show you this Saturday."

Check out Ciryl Gane's comments below (8:07):