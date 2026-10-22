Khamzat Chimaev will finally face Colby Covington in a freestyle wrestling match on Nov. 14, and he doesn't care for his rival's complaints about competing in Abu Dhabi.

Khamzat Chimaev has waited a long time to get his hands on Colby Covington, and he'll finally get the chance to face him at RAF Abu Dhabi. While Chimaev is excited, Covington is displeased over having to travel to the United Arab Emirates for their bout.

Khamzat Chimaev brushes off Colby Covington's complaints

RAF will be heading to the United Arab Emirates on Nov. 14, where Khamzat Chimaev will face Colby Covington at RAF Abu Dhabi in front of a crowd of supporters at Etihad Arena. While Chimaev is more than pleased with competing in Abu Dhabi, the same cannot be said for Covington, who believes that RAF, as a promotion based in the United States, should focus solely on holding events on American soil, and that he, as an American titleholder reigning as the first RAF Cruiserweight Crossover champion, should not accommodate Chimaev by competing outside of the United States.

Not only does Covington want all of his matches to be held in the United States, he also feels that Chimaev is undeserving of the privilege of competing in front of supporters, accusing 'Borz' of using RAF as a cash grab. Chimaev, for his part, couldn't care less, saying as much in a recent interview with MMA Fighting (0:25):