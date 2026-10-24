Lone’er Kavanagh stunned Ramazonbek Temirov with a first-round TKO at UFC 333, landing a picture-perfect left uppercut before finishing the fight.

Kavanagh entered the bout against Temirov with one goal: to deliver an incredible performance and get back in the win column after suffering a submission defeat to Brandon Royval back in July this year.

Kavanagh shocked the MMA community with his performance, landing an arguably perfectly timed uppercut against Temirov that marked the beginning of the end of the fight.

Lone’er Kavanagh squared off against Ramazonbek Temirov on the main card of UFC 333, which took place at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

Meanwhile, Temirov entered UFC 333 with a lot more confidence, as he was riding a three-fight win streak in the promotion, two of those wins coming by first-round knockout.

Both fighters started cautiously, looking to establish their range during the opening minute. Temirov attempted to set the tone with a spinning kick before throwing powerful hooks, but he struggled to land cleanly.

As the action picked up, Temirov managed to connect with a few shots, leaving some visible marks on Kavanagh’s face. However, the Uzbek fighter overcommitted while throwing a hook, giving the Brit the opening he needed.

Kavanagh responded with a perfectly timed left uppercut that rocked Temirov. Recognizing that his opponent was hurt, the Brit immediately unleashed a series of combinations, forcing Temurlan backward and eventually dropping him near the octagon fence.

Kavanagh continued landing strikes as Temirov struggled to defend himself on the ground. the referee stepped in to stop the fight at 4:28 of the first round.

The spectacular victory marked Kavanagh’s fourth win in the promotion. He expressed his desire to get a title shot in the octagon interview.

For Temirov, it marked his first defeat in the promotion, and he will try to reflect on the loss, learn from it, and come back stronger.