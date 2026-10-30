The Brazilian bantamweight is riding a three-fight winning streak and hopes to earn a shot at the title by finishing Yana Santos on Saturday.

"I really want this win, and I'm going to ask for the title shot," Santos told Ag Fight. "I know the division is going through a transition, with big names coming in. If I manage to win by knockout or submission, I think I can jump the line. On Saturday, we'll find out which direction the division will take."

Santos has quickly established herself among the top contenders since moving back up to 135 pounds. Her recent winning streak has put her in a strong position in the rankings, but the Brazilian knows another victory may not be enough by itself to secure a championship opportunity. Therefore, she intends to make a statement against an experienced opponent and plans to ask the UFC for a title shot if she gets the result she wants.

Luana Santos is looking to take a major step toward title contention when she faces Yana Santos at UFC Vegas 123 on Saturday. The Brazilian has won three consecutive fights since returning to the bantamweight division in May 2025 and is now aiming to make a statement against a former Invicta FC champion. Currently ranked fourth in the division, Santos hopes a finish could help her move ahead of other contenders and earn a title opportunity.

The Brazilian also discussed the decision to change her approach to training camp ahead of the matchup. Rather than joining a larger team for the preparation, Luana opted for a closed, individualized camp in Brazil. That allowed her to focus entirely on her own development.

"It made total sense to me," Santos said. "I'm much happier in Brazil, so the camp automatically becomes lighter. I didn't want to join a team. I wanted the entire focus to be on me, and it's been working really well. I imagined entering the rankings at No. 7 or 8, but when I saw I was ranked so high, I was very happy. It really surprised me."

Luana Santos Recognizes Yana Santos' Experience

Despite her confidence, Santos is aware of the challenge ahead. Her opponent is also riding a three-fight winning streak and brings considerable experience to the matchup. The Russian fighter previously held the Invicta FC bantamweight title and challenged Cris Cyborg for the UFC featherweight championship in 2018.

"Foxy", as the Russian is also known, hasn't competed in a little over a year. However, despite this hiatus, Luana Santos expects her opponent to be well prepared for their meeting. Still, the Brazilian trusts her own experience and believes Saturday's fight could be an important turning point in her career.

"She's a very experienced fighter, with a lot of fights in the UFC, and she's already challenged for a title," Santos said. "She's coming off a year away, so she must have prepared well, but I really believe in my potential. I started being an athlete when I was eight, so I'm also experienced in the sport. I know this fight will be a turning point, both for the division and for me. I promise to put on a show, and I'm going in there to win by an early finish, not by decision."

At 26 years old, Santos has been competing in the UFC since 2023 and holds an 11-2 professional record. On Saturday, the Brazilian will have one of the biggest challenges of her career when she faces the Russian fighter.