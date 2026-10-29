Yana Santos and Luana Santos will face each other in a 'Battle of the Santos' at UFC Vegas 123, with their respective three-fight win streaks on the line.

Yana Santos and Luana Santos are in similar positions ahead of their UFC Vegas 123 encounter. Both women will be determined to emerge victorious this weekend, with one of them on a likely title challenging campaign.

Yana Santos and Luana Santos have more than just the same name

The UFC Vegas 123 encounter between Yana Santos and Luana Santos is a curious one. Both women share the same surname, with Yana having married once feared UFC light heavyweight knockout artist Thiago Santos, who challenged Jon Jones for the divisional strap back at UFC 329. However, another similarity between the two women is their current run of form. Yana is on a three-fight win streak, having scored unanimous decision wins over Chelsea Chandler at UFC Vegas 95, ex-women's bantamweight champion Miesha Tate at UFC on ESPN 67, and Macy Chiasson at UFC 320.

These wins have earned Yana the #6 spot in the UFC women's bantamweight division. One more win should be enough to elevate her to the top five, which is where her opponent, Luana, resides, at least according to the UFC Meta Rankings, which has her at #4. The UFC Media Panel, however, ranks as the #7 women's bantamweight. She's within touching distance of Yana, because she's on a three-fight win streak of her own, having submitted Tainara Lisboa in round two with a rare keylock at UFC Vegas 106, and scored two unanimous decision wins over Melissa Croden and Karol Rosa at UFC Vegas 112 and UFC Vegas 119 respectively.