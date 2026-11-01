Marwan Rahiki vs. JooSang Yoo Set for UFC Sydney Card

The UFC is heading back down under, and local fans just got a high-octane featherweight matchup added to the docket. Moroccan-Australian finisher Marwan Rahiki is set to lock horns with South Korean standout JooSang Yoo at UFC Sydney.

The 145-pound booking pits two action-first fighters eager to get back into the win column after recent setbacks. With both men known for throwing caution to the wind, this one has "Fight of the Night" potential written all over it.

Young Gun Meets "Zombie Jr."

Marwan Rahiki, known affectionately as "Freaky," stormed onto the UFC scene after earning a contract on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2025. Bringing a flawless record with a 100% finish rate into the octagon, the 24-year-old made quick work of his early competition. Rahiki carries a 9-1 overall record, averaging 7.75 significant strikes landed per minute with a solid 53% striking accuracy. While he suffered his first professional loss via decision to Tommy McMillen in September 2026, Rahiki’s relentless pressure and explosive knockout power make him a crowd favorite whenever he fights in Australia.