Matt Brown criticized the promotion's decision to introduce an interim welterweight title, questioning if the move was a jab at Islam Makhachev.

During the UFC 333 broadcast on Saturday, the promotion officially announced Carlos Prates (24-7) vs. Michael Morales (19-0) for the interim welterweight title at UFC 336. Brown criticized the move on MMA Fighting's The Fighter vs. The Writer podcast.

But when he argued that the top welterweights should settle the division's hierarchy among themselves first, the promotion moved to fill its January slot without him. Makhachev has been facing backlash for turning down the fight. But UFC veteran Matt Brown took issue with the promotion's decision to introduce an interim belt.

The UFC was recently working behind the scenes to book Islam Makhachev against rising contender Carlos Prates for January. The welterweight champion extended his winning streak to 17 at UFC 330 against Ian Garry.

"It was surprising to me that Islam did that. I just thought he would take the fight and go," Brown said. "I didn’t really think he would get into the politics of who needs to beat who but come on an interim title? He just fought what two months ago? Two months ago. We don’t need to do this. The interim title’s not going to mean anything."

He emphasized that while the matchup itself is highly competitive, the introduction of a belt unnecessarily eliminates top-tier challengers from the championship equation.

"It’s an amazing fight Morales vs. Prates, but you’re knocking off a contender," Brown explained. "I’d rather see Islam fight both of them. Maybe that’s not what Islam wants to do. I think he’s earned his keep there, and if that’s what he wants to do, I think you say OK. You’ve got to fight somebody. Who do you want to fight?" Brown stated. "The last thing I like out of this is a f—-- interim title."

He even questioned the promotion's underlying intent, asking, "Is that the UFC trying to punch Islam in the gut? That's what it feels like here."

Brown concluded that the UFC should respect a dominant champion's wishes, while questioning the promotion's motives toward Makhachev.

"You’ve got to fight somebody. Who do you want to fight?" Brown stated. "The last thing I like out of this is a f—-- interim title. Is that the UFC trying to punch Islam in the gut? That's what it feels like here."

Prates enters with an explosive run of finishes, while the unbeaten Morales is coming off a dominant stoppage of Sean Brady. Their volatile faceoff serves as a practical title eliminator to keep the welterweight division moving while Makhachev sits out until after Ramadan.

They already began trading barbs. Morales claimed that Prates was scared to face him, which prompted a swift response from Prates, calling Morales a "poor guy" and saying he'd gladly fight him right away. Prates also told Morales to "shut your mouth and quit smoking" because he would need his lungs for the fight.

The true promotional pressure will arrive in the spring when the champion returns and the UFC is forced to unify the belts.