Sean O’Malley recently shared his two cents on a potential Merab Dvalishvili vs. Song Yadong bout, and now "The Machine" has reacted to O’Malley’s assessment.

This past weekend, at UFC 333, Dvalishvili had a chance to dethrone bantamweight titleholder Petr Yan, win the trilogy, become a two-time 135-pound titleholder, and then defend his belt against Yadong, who most recently knocked out Umar Nurmagomedov.



However, now, the Georgian phenom's plans have changed, and he's back to the drawing board after Yan beat him once more by unanimous decision.



The fans now want "No Mercy" to run it back with "Suga" sometime next year, meaning Yadong might have to wait for a title shot a little longer.



In the meantime, Dvalishvili is still ready to face "Kung Fu Kid," as that’s someone in the top 5 he’s not faced before. The former champion had shown interest in this matchup even before his UFC 333 loss.

Sean O'Malley Says Song Yadong Beats Merab Dvalishvili

Recently, "Suga," while previewing a potential Dvalishvili vs. O’Malley fight, said that since Yadong has a similar "explosive" style and frame to Petr Yan, he could beat Dvalishvili. During a sit-down with Bradley Martyn, O'Malley said:

"Song Yadong could beat Merab, too. Song is the same size as those little f*ckers, and he's explosive as f*ck. He's hard to take down, and he hits hard. I think Song could definitely win if he and Merab fight next."