Michael Bisping Explains Why Alexander Volkanovski Deserves More Respect Than Islam Makhachev

Michael Bisping has explained why he believes Alexander Volkanovski deserves more respect than Islam Makhachev, pointing to the Australian’s achievements and the challenges he has faced throughout his UFC career.

Alexander Volkanovski lost his UFC featherweight title to Ilia Topuria via second-round knockout at UFC 298 in February 2024, ending his first championship reign. Before that, he had suffered a brutal loss to Islam Makhachev in his bid for the lightweight belt. However, the Australian reclaimed the vacant belt by defeating Diego Lopes at UFC 314 and later defended it against Lopes in a five-round war. Most recently, at UFC 333, the featherweight champion faced the undefeated Movsar Evloev in the toughest fight of his career and defeated him via TKO in the second round.

Michael Bisping Takes Aim At Islam Makhachev For Picking Fights While Praising Alexander Volkanovski

Michael Bisping praised Alexander Volkanovski for staying active and being willing to fight anyone. He called Volkanovski a true fighter who never backs down from a challenge. Bisping also took a shot at Islam Makhachev for fighting only once a year. Talking about it in a recent video, the UFC veteran said,

"He's a fighter's fighter . He steps up. He stays busy. He's not one of these guys doing an Islam, fighting once a year and then picking and choosing who he fights and letting contenders face one another.”