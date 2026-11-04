Michael Morales Starts Training for Carlos Prates Fight

UFC fans have been watching Michael Morales’ latest training video since his return to the gym.

Michael Morales is undefeated with 19 wins prior to this fight. He’s also started strong in the UFC , winning all seven of his fights.

The fight is a long way off, but he is already getting himself ready. He has the interim welterweight belt to defend and needs to show up and show well against Prates. Morales has a tough fight ahead.

Ecuadorian fighter Michael Morales has started his preparations for Carlos Prates. He just posted a video on social media of him working on his swing. Morales looked quick with his punches and flowed well during the exercise.

He stopped Sean Brady in round one in his last outing. Prior to that Morales had defeated Gilbert Burns and Neil Magny.

Such results have made him one of the most famous names in the welterweight division. But Prates will be a different proposition.

Morales is working on his stand-up skills in the most recent sparring clip. Prates has big hands, so Morales will have to be quick when they get together. Without a strategy he can’t afford to trade blows in front of the Brazilian

Carlos Prates Will Look to Stop Michael Morales' Run

Prates also beat some well-known players in the category. Wins over Geoff Neal, Jack Della Maddalena and Leon Edwards have made him one of the most dangerous welterweight strikers.

The Brazilian is a tough competitor. Give the guy the right opening and he can finish a fight in a hurry. Morales has proven he can hurt his opponents so this should be an interesting contest.

It's a big opportunity for both fighters. Morales looks to keep his perfect record intact.

Carlos Prates Hoping for First Title of UFC Career

The two will meet on Jan. 30 at UFC 336 in Toronto. The winner will go on to face champion Islam Makhachev for the interim welterweight championship.

He gives a little look at his training in his lastest video. Fans will now have to wait to see how his camp plays out until the two finally meet inside the Octagon.