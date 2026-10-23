Movsar Evloev has just revealed that he actually had no interest in an interview with Nina-Marie Daniele, and that the hijab request was merely to dissuade her from pursuing it.

Movsar Evloev's recent interview with Nina-Marie Daniele drew a large wave of interest from the MMA community, namely due to Daniele wearing a hijab for its duration. However, the UFC featherweight title challenger has just revealed that he was never interested in the interview to begin with.

Movsar Evloev dismisses his interview with Nina-Marie Daniele

One of the main promotional duties of UFC fighters is drawing interest to their fight during fight week. Interviews have become one of the most reliable ways to do so, and few interviewers are more successful, at this moment, than Nina-Marie Daniele, who has become well-acquainted with both the UFC brass and several of the promotion's most high-profile fighters. In preparation for an interview with Movsar Evloev, who will challenge Alexander Volkanovski for the featherweight title at UFC 333, she wore a hijab as per his request.

As it turns out, the request was only made because Evloev was hoping to avoid the interview, as he believed Daniele wouldn't have obliged. He said as much to Adam Zubayraev on the Hustle Show, claiming that he had initially wanted to turn the interview down (15:30):