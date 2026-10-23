UFC 333 goes down tomorrow from Abu Dhabi headed up by a pair of interesting title fights and we have all of your weigh in results right here.

The UFC returns for a premium live event, and we have your UFC 333 weigh in results right here.

There was no drama on the scales for any of the main card fighters, with everyone hitting the weights they needed to. The champion, Alexander Volkanovski, came in 0.5lbs under championship weight, with his opponent tomorrow, Movsar Evloev, hitting 145lbs on the dot. Many believe that weight could play a huge part in this one as those who have trained with Evloev have said how strong he is in the wrestling realm. If he wins on Saturday and does so via decision, he'll break a record that he might not want attached to his name.

It was a similar story in the co-main event where both championship fighters were professional on the scales. The belt holder, Petr Yan, made 135, with the challenger, Merab Dvalishvili, also hitting 135. The two men will clash for the third time, and with the rivalry sitting at one each, this is a tantilising match-up.