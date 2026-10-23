UFC 333 Weigh In Results as One Fighter Fails to Make Weight
UFC 333 goes down tomorrow from Abu Dhabi headed up by a pair of interesting title fights and we have all of your weigh in results right here.
The UFC returns for a premium live event, and we have your UFC 333 weigh in results right here.
There was no drama on the scales for any of the main card fighters, with everyone hitting the weights they needed to. The champion, Alexander Volkanovski, came in 0.5lbs under championship weight, with his opponent tomorrow, Movsar Evloev, hitting 145lbs on the dot. Many believe that weight could play a huge part in this one as those who have trained with Evloev have said how strong he is in the wrestling realm. If he wins on Saturday and does so via decision, he'll break a record that he might not want attached to his name.
It was a similar story in the co-main event where both championship fighters were professional on the scales. The belt holder, Petr Yan, made 135, with the challenger, Merab Dvalishvili, also hitting 135. The two men will clash for the third time, and with the rivalry sitting at one each, this is a tantilising match-up.
Other highlights on the card see Lone'er Kavanagh clash with Ramazan Temirov and Alexander Volkov looking to renew his title push with a win over Rizvan Kuniev. Opening up the main card is an interesting featherweight clash between Aaron Pico taking on Losene Keita, who steps in on short notice.
UFC 333 Weigh-In Results
MAIN CARD
- Alexander Volkanovski (144.5) vs. Movsar Evloev (145) – for featherweight title
- Petr Yan (135) vs. Merab Dvalishvili (135) – for bantamweight title
- Lone'er Kavanagh (125.5) vs. Ramazan Temirov (126)
- Rizvan Kuniev (265) vs. Alexander Volkov (256)
- Losene Keita (146) vs. Aaron Pico (145.5)
PRELIMINARY CARD
- Azamat Murzakanov (206) vs. Dominick Reyes (205)
- Nikita Krylov (206) vs. Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev (206)
- Abus Magomedov (185.5) vs. Cam Rowston (185)
- Nurullo Aliev (155) vs. Grant Dawson (156)
- Asaf Chopurov (136) vs. Colby Thicknesse (135.5)
- Jacob Malkoun (186) vs. Abubakar Vagaev (185.5)
- Bolaji Oki (146) vs. Daniel Santos (146)
- Noah Gugnon (156) vs. Kody Steele (156)
- Nicolle Caliari (120.5)* vs. Iasmin Lucindo (115)
Caliari fined 30% of purse