Nikolija Milošević Set for Second UFC Appearance at UFC Vegas 124
Nikolija Milošević prepares for her second UFC appearance against Priscila Cachoeira at UFC Vegas 124 on November 7 in Las Vegas.
After making her UFC debut, Serbian MMA fighter Nikolija Milošević is ready to put on an impressive performance when she takes on veteran Brazilian Priscila Cachoeira at UFC Vegas 124 on Nov. 7 in Las Vegas. Milošević will face Cachoeira in a bantamweight bout that was announced back in September, but only recently became official through the UFC.
Milošević's upcoming fight comes close after a memorable first outing inside the Octagon where she successfully secured a first-round stoppage in front of her home crowd in Belgrade. Now, she is set to face a much more experienced opponent as she prepares to continue her winning run.
Milošević Looks to Extend Winning Run Against Priscila Cachoeira
Milošević sets foot into the matchup with an impressive 9-1 professional record, along with nine consecutive wins since losing her professional debut in November 2023. She originally kicked off her UFC debut on Aug. 1 at UFC Belgrade, where she took down Hailey Cowan with a series of body shots at 3:41 of the opening round. Her performance earned her a place among some of the best fighters to keep an eye on in the women's bantamweight division.
She also made history by becoming the first Serbian female fighter to sign with the UFC. Moreover, she had already established herself as an accomplished amateur before she turned professional. She not only won a European Championship but also two IMMAF World Championships.
That said, Cachoeria walks into the matchup with significantly more UFC experience. The Brazilian comes in holding a 13-9 professional record and having competed against multiple established names in the division. However, it should also be noted that she enters the matchup after three consecutive losses, looking to finally get back on track.
UFC Vegas 124 Features Key Matchups
UFC Vegas 124 is set to take place at the Meta APEX in Las Vegas, where Milošević's upcoming fight will take place. The event is going to be headlined by a welterweight clash between Sean Brady and Gabriel Bonfirm, with Virna Jandiroba set to face Tatiana Suarez in the co-main event.
The Serbian fighter has a golden chance to showcase her abilities on the UFC stage. A second consecutive win inside the Octagon will solidify her early position in the division, helping her rise further in the promotion.