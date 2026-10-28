Nikolija Milošević prepares for her second UFC appearance against Priscila Cachoeira at UFC Vegas 124 on November 7 in Las Vegas.

After making her UFC debut, Serbian MMA fighter Nikolija Milošević is ready to put on an impressive performance when she takes on veteran Brazilian Priscila Cachoeira at UFC Vegas 124 on Nov. 7 in Las Vegas. Milošević will face Cachoeira in a bantamweight bout that was announced back in September, but only recently became official through the UFC.

Milošević's upcoming fight comes close after a memorable first outing inside the Octagon where she successfully secured a first-round stoppage in front of her home crowd in Belgrade. Now, she is set to face a much more experienced opponent as she prepares to continue her winning run.

Milošević Looks to Extend Winning Run Against Priscila Cachoeira

Milošević sets foot into the matchup with an impressive 9-1 professional record, along with nine consecutive wins since losing her professional debut in November 2023. She originally kicked off her UFC debut on Aug. 1 at UFC Belgrade, where she took down Hailey Cowan with a series of body shots at 3:41 of the opening round. Her performance earned her a place among some of the best fighters to keep an eye on in the women's bantamweight division.