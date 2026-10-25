Nina Drama Explains Her Auditory Problem After Kamaru Usman Calls Out Her Loud Voice

Nina Drama has explained her auditory problem after Kamaru Usman called out her loud voice, clarifying why she sometimes struggles with her hearing.

Nina-Marie Daniele has become hugely popular in the UFC thanks to her unconventional style of interviewing, which breaks from the way the media has traditionally operated. She asks fighters the questions nobody else asks, and they often joke around with her in return, from Tom Aspinall's wild jokes to Sean Strickland pushing things to the edge. During her UFC 333 live stream, Kamaru Usman asked why she was being so loud with her questions. That's when Daniele opened up about her auditory problem.

Kamaru Usman Trolls Nina Drama During UFC 333 Interview With a Michael Jackson Reference

During the UFC 333 live stream, Usman asked Nina why she was shouting at him. She explained that she has an auditory processing problem. As per her, she can hear fine, but she hears too much, so it's hard for her to filter out what she should react to when other things are going on around her. That's why she has to shout loud enough to be heard.

Usman asked, “Why are you shouting at me right now, Nina? Why are you shouting at me right now?” Nina replied, I have an auditory problem. I have an auditory processing problem. I can hear, but I hear too much. So it's hard for me to filter what I'm supposed to react to when there's other things going on. So I have to shout loud enough.”