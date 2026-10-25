Petr Yan's UFC 333 Victory Opens Up UFC Russia Possibility

Dana White has opened the door to a UFC event set in Russia after Petr Yan's showstopping title defense against Merab Dvalishvili.

The UFC boss let that possibility hang in the air, although he seemed impressed by the idea.

During the post-fight press conference, the media asked whether Russia remained under consideration for the venue of a future event, having produced multiple UFC champions recently.

The Petr Yan- Merab Dvalishvili trilogy finally seems to have a conclusion. Over a 25-minute sprint, the Russian fighter weathered an early storm to secure a unanimous decision win, retaining his bantamweight crown. But that wasn't all that came out of the night, with the UFC champion's home country earning a real possibility for a future venue.

“There haven’t been any talks. But that’s a good question. We haven’t talked about doing an event in Russia. But yeah, we probably should,” White clarified.

The country has produced one of the earliest champions in the promotion's history, after Oleg Taktarov defeated David 'Tank' Abbott in the UFC 6 tournament final. Since then, however, progress almost stalled before the Dagestani army, led by Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, entered the scene.

Khabib Nurmagomedov went on to deliver a legendary run in the UFC, defeating high-profile challengers to win the lightweight title. 'The Eagle' even produced one of the biggest fights in the promotion's history, submitting Conor McGregor via 4th-round RNC.

After he left with an undefeated record, Islam Makhachev took over, winning and successfully defending both the lightweight and the welterweight titles. Beyond the Dagestani ensemble, Petr Yan has also represented Russia with his superior striking and his ability to deliver gritty showdowns.

'No Mercy' is now focused on his next title defense, and has explained how doing that on home soil could be turned into a real possibility.

Petr Yan Proposes Possible Russian Venue

The bantamweight kingpin, when asked about fighting in Russia, described a venue in his home city, Yekaterinburg, praising its infrastructure and seating capacity. 'No Mercy' also seems to know people who could help organize the event.

“In my home city of Yekaterinburg, they built a great new arena that can host 12–13 thousand fans. It’s an unreal stadium with great infrastructure and logistics. And I know there are people who can get this done,” Yan shared.

While the stadium Yan is referring to hasn't been named yet, the Yekaterinburg Arena feels like an educated guess. The venue's official website lists a capacity of 35,000 for the full stadium, making it apt for a high-profile numbered event, headlined by the bantamweight champion.